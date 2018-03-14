Ahrens & Flaherty's Little Dancer, Directed & Choreographed by Susan Stroman, to Play Seattle's 5th Avenue Theatre

Little Dancer, an original musical by Tony winners Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty (Anastasia) which debuted in an acclaimed 2014 run at Washington, D.C.'s Kennedy Center, has been announced as part of the 2018-2019 season at Seattle's 5th Avenue Theatre. Tony winner Susan Stroman will repeat her duties as the musical's director and choreographer for a run from March 22 through April 14, 2019.



Set in the harsh backstage world of the Paris Opera Ballet, Little Dancer follows a young ballerina who, after posing for Edgar Degas, became the most famous dancer in the world. The musical features a book and lyrics by Ahrens and music by Flaherty.



The Kennedy Center production of Little Dancer featured a cast led by four-time Tony winner Boyd Gaines, New York City Ballet principal dancer Tiler Peck and three-time Tony nominee Rebecca Luker. Casting for the 5th Avenue Theatre production will be announced at a later date.



The 5th Avenue Theatre's 2018-2019 season will also include Come From Away (October 9-November 4, 2018), Annie (November 23-December 30, 2018), Rock of Ages (February 1-24, 2019), Urinetown (April 6-June 9, 2019), West Side Story (May 31-June 23, 2019) and The Lightning Thief (April 23-29, 2019).