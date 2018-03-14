Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Tiler Peck & Boyd Gaines in the 2014 Kennedy Center production of "Little Dancer"
(Photo:Paul Kolnik)
Ahrens & Flaherty's Little Dancer, Directed & Choreographed by Susan Stroman, to Play Seattle's 5th Avenue Theatre
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Mar 14, 2018

Little Dancer, an original musical by Tony winners Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty (Anastasia) which debuted in an acclaimed 2014 run at Washington, D.C.'s Kennedy Center, has been announced as part of the 2018-2019 season at Seattle's 5th Avenue Theatre. Tony winner Susan Stroman will repeat her duties as the musical's director and choreographer for a run from March 22 through April 14, 2019.

Set in the harsh backstage world of the Paris Opera Ballet, Little Dancer follows a young ballerina who, after posing for Edgar Degas, became the most famous dancer in the world. The musical features a book and lyrics by Ahrens and music by Flaherty.

The Kennedy Center production of Little Dancer featured a cast led by four-time Tony winner Boyd Gaines, New York City Ballet principal dancer Tiler Peck and three-time Tony nominee Rebecca Luker. Casting for the 5th Avenue Theatre production will be announced at a later date.

The 5th Avenue Theatre's 2018-2019 season will also include Come From Away (October 9-November 4, 2018), Annie (November 23-December 30, 2018), Rock of Ages (February 1-24, 2019), Urinetown (April 6-June 9, 2019), West Side Story (May 31-June 23, 2019) and The Lightning Thief (April 23-29, 2019).

View Comments

Trending Now

  1. The Fans Have Spoken! Your Top 10 Favorite Lin-Manuel Miranda Songs
  2. Jane Krakowski, Kelsey Grammer, Zooey Deschanel Set for Beauty and the Beast at the Hollywood Bowl
  3. Anthony Ramos & More Ready to Bring In the Heights to the Kennedy Center
  4. Watch Bernadette Peters & Victor Garber Show Off Their Pre-Show Push-Up Routine on The View
  5. Sara Bareilles & Duncan Sheik Teaming Up on Alice in Wonderland Musical

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked The Phantom of the Opera Dear Evan Hansen Aladdin School of Rock - The Musical Chicago Anastasia Waitress Kinky Boots Come From Away All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters
Exclusive Offers