Patina Miller & More to Toast Stephen Schwartz’s 70th Birthday in Star-Packed Concert

Multi-talented actress Patina Miller, who won a Tony Award for delivering Stephen Schwartz's iconic score to Pippin, is among a beloved group of stars who will toast the lauded songwriter in a special 70th-birthday concert. The event, a benefit for the Dramatists Guild Foundation, will take place at Broadway's Hudson Theatre on April 23 at 7:00pm.



Stephen Schwartz received Tony nominations for his scores to Pippin, Godspell, Working, Rags and the current long-running hit Wicked. He won Academy Awards for his music to Pocahontas and The Prince of Egypt and earned Oscar nominations for The Hunchback of Notre Dame and Enchanted.



Joining Miller onstage for Schwartz's 70th-birthday celebration will be Tony-, Grammy- and Oscar-winning composers Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (Dear Evan Hansen), Darren Criss (Hedwig and the Angry Inch), Lindsay Mendez (Carousel), Alex Newell (Once On This Island), Michael McCorry Rose (Wicked), Corey Cott (Bandstand), Casey Cott (Riverdale) and more to be announced.



The Dramatists Guild Foundation fosters playwrights, composers, lyricists, and bookwriters at all stages of their careers. DGF sponsors educational programs; provides awards, grants and stipends; offers free space to create new works; and gives emergency aid to writers in need.