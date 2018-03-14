Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Patina Miller & More to Toast Stephen Schwartz’s 70th Birthday in Star-Packed Concert
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Mar 14, 2018
Stephen Schwartz & Patina Miller
(Photo: Bruce Glikas)

Multi-talented actress Patina Miller, who won a Tony Award for delivering Stephen Schwartz's iconic score to Pippin, is among a beloved group of stars who will toast the lauded songwriter in a special 70th-birthday concert. The event, a benefit for the Dramatists Guild Foundation, will take place at Broadway's Hudson Theatre on April 23 at 7:00pm.

Stephen Schwartz received Tony nominations for his scores to Pippin, Godspell, Working, Rags and the current long-running hit Wicked. He won Academy Awards for his music to Pocahontas and The Prince of Egypt and earned Oscar nominations for The Hunchback of Notre Dame and Enchanted.

Joining Miller onstage for Schwartz's 70th-birthday celebration will be Tony-, Grammy- and Oscar-winning composers Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (Dear Evan Hansen), Darren Criss (Hedwig and the Angry Inch), Lindsay Mendez (Carousel), Alex Newell (Once On This Island), Michael McCorry Rose (Wicked), Corey Cott (Bandstand), Casey Cott (Riverdale) and more to be announced.

The Dramatists Guild Foundation fosters playwrights, composers, lyricists, and bookwriters at all stages of their careers. DGF sponsors educational programs; provides awards, grants and stipends; offers free space to create new works; and gives emergency aid to writers in need.

View Comments

Trending Now

  1. The Fans Have Spoken! Your Top 10 Favorite Lin-Manuel Miranda Songs
  2. Jane Krakowski, Kelsey Grammer, Zooey Deschanel Set for Beauty and the Beast at the Hollywood Bowl
  3. Anthony Ramos & More Ready to Bring In the Heights to the Kennedy Center
  4. Watch Bernadette Peters & Victor Garber Show Off Their Pre-Show Push-Up Routine on The View
  5. Sara Bareilles & Duncan Sheik Teaming Up on Alice in Wonderland Musical

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked The Phantom of the Opera Dear Evan Hansen Aladdin School of Rock - The Musical Chicago Anastasia Waitress Kinky Boots Come From Away All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters
Exclusive Offers