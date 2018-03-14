See Condola Rashad & the Cast of Saint Joan Prep for a Divine Broadway Bow

George Bernard Shaw's Saint Joan returns to Broadway on April 3 with three-time Tony nominee Condola Rashad in the titular role. Set in 15th-century France, the play follows Joan of Arc (Rashad), a country girl whose mysterious visions propel her into elite social circles. When the nation’s leaders become threatened by her influence, she finds herself on trial for her life. Rashad and the talented cast, including Daniel Sunjata, Matthew Saldivar, John Glover, Adam Chanler-Berat, Walter Bobbie, Jack Davenport and Patrick Page, met the press on March 14 at the Manhattan Theatre Club rehearsal studios ahead of their first performance. Take a look at the photos, and then see this fresh take on Shaw's play, directed by Daniel Sullivan, live at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre.

