Crystal A. Dickinson, Chris Perfetti & Harriet Harris in "The Low Road"
(Photo: Joan Marcus)
Bruce Norris' The Low Road Receives Extension at the Public Theater
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Mar 14, 2018

Off-Broadway's Public Theater has announced a one-week extension for the American premiere of The Low Road by Tony and Pulitzer winner Bruce Norris. Originally slated for an engagement through April 1, The Low Road will now run through April 8.

Set in the 18th century, The Low Road imagines America's first laissez-faire capitalist, a young man inspired by a chance encounter with Adam Smith to put his faith in the free market. But his path to riches becomes inextricably entangled with that of an educated slave, a man who knows from experience that one person's profit is another’s loss, in this parable about the true cost of inequality.

Under the direction of Tony nominee Michael Greif, The Low Road features an ensemble cast including Tony winner Harriet Harris, Tony nominee Kevin Chamberlin, Tony nominee Daniel Davis, Tessa Albertson, Max Baker, Crystal Dickinson, Gopal Divan, Jack Hatcher, Josh Henderson, Chukwudi Iwuji, Johnny Newcomb, Chris Perfetti, Susannah Perkins, Richard Poe, Dave Quay, Aaron Michael Ray, Joseph Soeder and Danny Wolohan.

The Low Road features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Emily Rebholz, lighting design by Ben Stanton, sound design by Matt Tierney and music composition by Mark Bennett.

Learn more about The Low Road in the Broadway.com Show segment below.

