Odds & Ends: Sutton Foster & Christian Borle to Reunite on TV Land's Younger & More

Sutton Foster & Christian Borle to Reunite on Younger

Christian Borle has landed a guest spot on TV Land's Younger! The Tony winner will reunite with former Thoroughly Modern Millie co-star (and former spouse) Tony winner Sutton Foster, star of Younger, in the hit TV show's fifth season. Borle will play a two-episode stint as journalist Don Ridley, who expresses interest in Foster's Liza. Borle and Foster were previously seen together on-screen in Netflix's Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life. A debut date for Younger's fifth season will be announced at a later date.



David Rabe's Starry Good for Otto Extended Again by Off-Broadway's New Group

Good for Otto, a New York premiere play by David Rabe, has received another extension off-Broadway. The new work, which opened on March 8, will now run at the Pershing Square Signature Center through April 15. Scott Elliott directs the play which stars Ed Harris and Amy Madigan. Good for Otto centers on Dr. Michaels (Harris), his colleague Evangeline (Madigan) and their clinic as it teeters between breakdown and survival. The play also features Rhea Perlman, F. Murray Abraham, Rileigh McDonald, Michael Rabe, Maulik Pancholy, Kate Buddeke, Laura Esterman, Nancy Giles, Lily Gladstone, Charlotte Hope, Kenny Mellman and Mark Linn-Baker.



Broadway's Gordon Greenberg to Craft New Book for Meet Me in St. Louis at the Muny

St. Louis' beloved outdoor theater The Muny has announced that Broadway director and writer Gordon Greenberg (Holiday Inn) will revise the book for the company's new mounting of Meet Me in St. Louis, slated to run from August 4-12. Directed by Tony nominee Marcia Milgrom Dodge and choreographed by Josh Walden, the production will also include several songs new to the stage adaptation of Meet Me in St. Louis, including “Boys and Girls Like You and Me,” a tune written by Rodgers and Hammerstein for Oklahoma! and then recorded for, but ultimately cut, from the film Meet Me in St. Louis. This production will also include the first stage use of “You and I,” a song in the film by Nacio Herb Brown and Arthur Freed. Casting for the Muny's Meet Me In St. Louis will be announced at a later date.