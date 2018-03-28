Exclusive! Nathan Lee Graham & More Will Ease on Down the Road in The Wiz at The Muny

Broadway.com has learned exclusively that multi-talented stage alum and L.A. to Vegas star Nathan Lee Graham will step into the shoes of original The Wiz star André De Shields in a summer production of the hit 1975 musical at The Muny in St. Louis. Missouri native Graham will return home to play the title role in the production directed by Tony nominee Denis Jones (Holiday Inn) and choreographed by Camille A. Brown (Once On This Island), with music direction by Darryl Archibald (Motown). The Wiz is slated to run from June 19-25.



"Well, what can I say!? Playing The Wiz in The Wiz is a childhood dream come true," said Graham in an exclusive statement. "Having the opportunity to do it in my hometown at The Muny is truly magical! The Wiz was my first professional show—as a kid I was a munchkin in Los Angeles. The role of The Wiz was my favorite even then, and André De Shields was my idol and still is! Full circle moments; to make my Muny debut in this iconic role that was my first musical-theater dream. I dedicate my performance to my friend, the great and powerful André De Shields!"



Nathan Lee Graham has been seen on Broadway in Priscilla Queen of the Desert and The Wild Party. He earned a Drama League Award nomination for his off-Broadway performance in Wig Out! and a Lucille Lortel Award nod for his turn in The View UpStairs. Graham is the winner of a 2005 Grammy Award as a soloist on the album Songs of Innocence and of Experience. He can currently be seen on the Fox series L.A. to Vegas.



The company of The Muny's The Wiz will also include Jared Grimes (After Midnight) as Scarecrow, Mykal Kilgore (Motown The Musical) as Lion and James T. Lane (The Scottsboro Boys) as Tinman.



The Wiz, a modern take on The Wizard of Oz, follows a shy young woman named Dorothy who is ushered into the mysterious Land of Oz by a snowstorm. The Wiz features a book by William F. Brown and a score by Charlie Smalls. The original Broadway production of The Wiz won seven Tony Awards including Best Musical.



Additional casting for the Muny's production of The Wiz will be announced at a later date.