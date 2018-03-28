Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Exclusive! Nathan Lee Graham & More Will Ease on Down the Road in The Wiz at The Muny
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Mar 28, 2018
Nathan Lee Graham
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

Broadway.com has learned exclusively that multi-talented stage alum and L.A. to Vegas star Nathan Lee Graham will step into the shoes of original The Wiz star André De Shields in a summer production of the hit 1975 musical at The Muny in St. Louis. Missouri native Graham will return home to play the title role in the production directed by Tony nominee Denis Jones (Holiday Inn) and choreographed by Camille A. Brown (Once On This Island), with music direction by Darryl Archibald (Motown). The Wiz is slated to run from June 19-25.

"Well, what can I say!? Playing The Wiz in The Wiz is a childhood dream come true," said Graham in an exclusive statement. "Having the opportunity to do it in my hometown at The Muny is truly magical! The Wiz was my first professional show—as a kid I was a munchkin in Los Angeles. The role of The Wiz was my favorite even then, and André De Shields was my idol and still is! Full circle moments; to make my Muny debut in this iconic role that was my first musical-theater dream. I dedicate my performance to my friend, the great and powerful André De Shields!"

Nathan Lee Graham has been seen on Broadway in Priscilla Queen of the Desert and The Wild Party. He earned a Drama League Award nomination for his off-Broadway performance in Wig Out! and a Lucille Lortel Award nod for his turn in The View UpStairs. Graham is the winner of a 2005 Grammy Award as a soloist on the album Songs of Innocence and of Experience. He can currently be seen on the Fox series L.A. to Vegas

The company of The Muny's The Wiz will also include Jared Grimes (After Midnight) as Scarecrow, Mykal Kilgore (Motown The Musical) as Lion and James T. Lane (The Scottsboro Boys) as Tinman.

The Wiz, a modern take on The Wizard of Oz, follows a shy young woman named Dorothy who is ushered into the mysterious Land of Oz by a snowstorm. The Wiz features a book by William F. Brown and a score by Charlie Smalls. The original Broadway production of The Wiz won seven Tony Awards including Best Musical.

Additional casting for the Muny's production of The Wiz will be announced at a later date.

View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Watch Brandon Victor Dixon Sing 'Superstar' from Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert
  2. Exclusive! Watch Frozen Star Caissie Levy Sing The Last Five Years' 'Shiksa Goddess' at Miscast
  3. Stephanie J. Block to Play Cher in Bio-Musical The Cher Show
  4. So Wrong, It's Right! Greta Gerwig & More Celebrate Laurie Metcalf at Miscast 2018
  5. Plot Your Move! Full Casting Is Set for the West End Return of Chess

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked The Phantom of the Opera Dear Evan Hansen Aladdin Chicago School of Rock - The Musical Anastasia Beautiful: The Carole King Musical A Bronx Tale Come From Away All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters
Exclusive Offers