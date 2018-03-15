Story Time! See Hailey Kilgore, Lea Salonga and the Cast of Once On This Island Perform at B&N

The cast of the Broadway revival of Once On This Island joined songwriters Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty at Barnes & Noble in New York City on March 14 to celebrate the release of the production's new cast recording. Stars Hailey Kilgore, Lea Salonga, Alex Newell, Quentin Earl Darrington and more performed beloved tunes from the show and signed copies of the album, which was released February 23. Check out the photos below and catch Once On this Island at the Circle in the Square Theatre.

Once on This Island's Ti Moune Hailey Kilgore belts out "Waiting for Life to Begin."