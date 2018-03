The company of Escape to Margaritaville sure knows how to party! The Jimmy Buffett musical officially opened on March 15 at the Marquis Theatre. While the show itself feels like one big bash, there was indeed an opening night party at New York's swanky Pier Sixty, and Broadway.com was in on the action to snap some fun portraits of Buffett, stars Paul Alexander Nolan, Alison Luff and more on the big night. View the entire gallery here!

Escape to Margaritaville's Lisa Howard and Eric Petersen

Escape to Margaritaville's Alison Luff

Escape to Margaritaville choreographer Kelly Devine and director Christopher Ashley

Escape to Margaritaville's Andre Ward