Odds & Ends: Donna Murphy Joins Live-Action Anastasia, Joel Grey to Direct Yiddish Fiddler & More

Donna Murphy Joins Live-Action Anastasia Film

Two-time Tony winner and recent Hello, Dolly! star Donna Murphy has been cast in the upcoming live-action film Anastasia, according to Deadline. The new movie about the iconic Russian princess, taking place in 1917 and 1988, will feature Murphy in the new role of Yara the Enchantress. Unrelated to the 1997 animated film or the current Broadway musical, the live-action Anastasia will also feature Emily Carey in the title role alongside Amiah Miller, Brandon Routh and Joy Koy. A release date will be announced at a later time.



Andrea Martin to Host ASTEP Gala; Erika Henningsen, Kate Baldwin to Perform

Two-time Tony winner Andrea Martin has signed on as emcee of the annual gala for ASTEP (Artists Striving to End Poverty), slated to take place at Feinstein's/54 Below on April 23 at 8:00pm. Joining ASTEP founder Mary-Mitchell Campbell onstage will be a starry group of performers including two-time Tony nominee Kate Baldwin (Hello, Dolly!), two-time Tony nominee Laura Osnes (Bandstand), Erika Henningsen (Mean Girls), Grey Henson (Mean Girls), Sean Green Jr. (Hamilton), Jessica Vosk (Fiddler on the Roof) and Georgia Stitt (Snow Child). All proceeds of the evening benefit ASTEP, which trains volunteer artists to deliver arts programs for children, regardless of their backgrounds.



Joel Grey to Direct U.S. Premiere of Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish

Tony- and Oscar-winning Cabaret legend Joel Grey has been enlisted to direct a new production of Fiddler on the Roof performed completely in Yiddish. The mounting will play the Museum of Jewish Heritage beginning on July 4 with an opening slated for July 15. "This will be a bold and rich reimagination, with a highly acclaimed group of theater artists from Broadway that will respectfully reenvision this classic theater touchstone in fresh ways," said Grey. The Fiddler creative team will also include Tony-winning scenic designer Beowulf Boritt and Tony-winning costume designer Ann Hould-Ward, with casting to be announced at a later date. Presented by the National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene, the new production is scheduled for a limited engagement through August 26.



Dean Dillon Jukebox Musical Has Eyes on Broadway

Tennessee Whiskey: The Musical, a new jukebox tuner featuring the hit songs of country-music legend Dean Dillon, is looking to come to Broadway, Billboard reports. Off-Broadway playwright/director Dewey Moss (The Crusade of Connor Stephens) is at the helm. "We're lining up some immense talent," said Moss. "We've got a Broadway staff, set designers, costume designers, who have all looked at the script and all love Dean's music." Dillon's tunes include "The Chair," "Nobody in His Right Mind Would've Left Her," "It Ain't Cool to Be Crazy About You," "Ocean Front Property" and "Famous Last Words of a Fool." A timeline for Tennessee Whiskey: The Musical will be set at a later date.



The Maid's Tragedy to Receive Off-Broadway Revival with New Twist

A new production of Francis Beaumont and John Fletcher's classic play The Maid's Tragedy is slated to play off-Broadway's Access Theater beginning on June 13. Lucy Gram will direct the revival, featuring a new adaptation by Alyssa May Gold that sets the play in present-day Hollywood. The Maid's Tragedy centers on the hero Melantius, who must challenge the monarchy and reclaim the family’s honor due to despicable conduct by the King. This new production reimagines the traditionally male tragedy as a story of two sisters in present-day Hollywood—a now-female Melantius, film producer, and Evadne, actress—whose different attitudes about sex, fame and honor collide in the wake of their studio king's misconduct. The Maid's Tragedy will play a limited engagement through June 30.



