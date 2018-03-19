Broadway BUZZ

Tony-Winning A Chorus Line Star Sammy Williams Dies at 69
by Andy Lefkowitz • Mar 19, 2018

Sammy Williams, the actor and dancer who won a 1975 Tony Award for his stirring turn as Paul in A Chorus Line, died on March 17 at age 69. The cause of death was cancer. A Chorus Line original cast member Baayork Lee shared the news.

Williams was born in Trenton, New Jersey on November 13, 1948. He made his Broadway debut as a swing in The Happy Time (1968) and was later seen as a dancer in Applause (1970).

In 1974, Williams participated in the now legendary workshops that led to the creation of the musical A Chorus Line. Williams originated the role of Paul San Marco in the show's debut production at the Public Theater in 1975, earning an Obie Award for his moving turn as a dancer who recalls his parents' discovery of his sexuality. Williams reprised the role in A Chorus Line's Broadway transfer, winning the 1976 Tony Award for Best Featured Actor in a Musical along with a special Theatre World Award shared with the company.

Williams retired from the stage in the 1980s, taking on a career as a florist in California, designing floats for the Tournament of Roses Parade for a decade. Later in his career, Williams returned to performing, touring in a solo cabaret about his experience with A Chorus Line.

