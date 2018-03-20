Broadway BUZZ

Pat Monahan
(Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Rocktopia, Featuring Train Frontman Pat Monahan & More, Begins Broadway Run
Curtain Up
by Broadway.com Staff • Mar 20, 2018

Rocktopia, an acclaimed concert that has seen great success on international tours, lands at the Broadway Theatre for a six-week run beginning on March 20 and continuing through April 29. Created by maestro Randall Craig Fleischer and stage veteran Rob Evan (who also stars), Rocktopia features the music of Mozart, Queen, Beethoven and Journey. Train frontman Pat Monahan plays a limited engagement in the show through April 8.

Developed over eight years, Rocktopia is inspired by the idea that if Beethoven or Mozart were alive today, they would be modern-day rock stars. With extensive knowledge of both genres, Evan and Fleisher looked for common themes, potency and emotional resonance in the songs before fusing them together to create explosive and moving new musical arrangements. In addition to Mozart, Queen, Beethoven and Journey, Rocktopia showcases the works of musical innovators like Handel, U2, Tchaikovsky, Pink Floyd, Heart, Rachmaninoff, Foreigner, Copland and The Who.

Rocktopia features lead vocalists, a five-piece rock band, a choir of 40 and an orchestra of 20. Along with Evan and Monahan, the cast includes Broadway alum Tony Vincent (American Idiot), with Chloe Lowery (Yanni’s Voices), Kimberly Nichole (The Voice) and Alyson Cambridge (La Bohème).

View Comments

