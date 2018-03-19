The Fans Have Spoken! Your Top 10 Theater Geek Screen Staples

Happy Monday, Broadway fans! Last week's Culturalist Challenge had us cozied up inside this weekend, rewatching some of our favorite theater-centric series, documentaries and feature films. In honor of Rise's premiere on NBC, we asked you to rank your fave theater geek screen staples. (FYI—Rise made the cut in your top 10.) Check out which other favorite theater dork must-watches made the list!



10. Broadway The American Musical





9. Six by Sondheim





8. Lady Bird





7. Legally Blonde: The Search For Elle Woods





6. Grease: You're the One That I Want





5. Rise





4. High School Musical





3. Hamilton's America





2. Smash





1. Glee

