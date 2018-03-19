Broadway BUZZ

Rachel Chavkin to Direct Bess Wohl's World Premiere Comedy Continuity Off-Broadway
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Mar 19, 2018
Rachel Chavkin
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

Continuity, a new dark comedy by acclaimed playwright Bess Wohl, will make its world premiere with Manhattan Theatre Club at New York City Center's Studio at Stage II next spring. Tony nominee Rachel Chavkin will direct the production, slated to begin previews on May 7, 2019 with an opening scheduled for May 21.

Wohl's theater-writing credits include Small Mouth Sounds (which was directed by Chavkin), American Hero and the musical Pretty Filthy. Chavkin is a 2017 Tony nominee for Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812; her other directing work includes Three Pianos, Preludes, The Royale and the Broadway-bound Hadestown.

In Continuity, a sheet of ice sits in the desert of New Mexico as a mad eco-terrorist plants a bomb in order to save humankind. Meanwhile, a beleaguered film crew tries to get in one last shot before losing the light. Continuity is a comedy in six takes during which storytelling and science collide. Continuity will play a limited engagement through June 9, 2019.

As previously announced, Manhattan Theatre Club's 2018-2019 season will also include Richard Bean's American premiere comedy The Nap, the Broadway premiere of Tarell Alvin McCraney's Choir Boy and the world premiere of Jaclyn Backhaus' India Pale Ale.

