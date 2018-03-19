Broadway BUZZ

Two-Time Tony Award Winner Cynthia Nixon Is Running for Governor of New York
News
by Broadway.com Staff • Mar 19, 2018
Cynthia Nixon
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

Stage-and-screen veteran Cynthia Nixon has officially announced her candidacy as governor of the state of New York. The two-time Tony and Emmy winner will be part of the September 13 Democratic primary against likely candidates including current New York governor Andrew Cuomo.

Nixon earned Tony Awards for her turns in Rabbit Hole and The Little Foxes. She has also been seen on Broadway in The Philadelphia Story, Hurlyburly, The Heidi Chronicles, Angels in America, Indiscretions, The Last Night of Ballyhoo, The Women, Wit and The Real Thing. Nixon won Emmy Awards for her performances on Sex and the City and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

A native New Yorker, Nixon has remained heavily involved in politics throughout her career. She is a vocal advocate on issues including LGBT equality, public education and reproductive rights. Give a watch to Nixon's candidacy announcement below.

