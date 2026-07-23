José "Candelita" Iglesias to Make Broadway Debut in Buena Vista Social Club

Batter up! Major League Baseball veteran and recording artist José “Candelita” Iglesias will make his Broadway debut in Buena Vista Social Club this summer. Iglesias will play the Narrator, beginning performances on August 27 for six weeks only.

​​"It is an incredible privilege to be part of such a historic band," said Iglesias in a statement. “Anyone who truly knows Cuba understands the journey we have endured, so for me, this is a dream come true. To represent Buena Vista Social Club—and to do it on Broadway—is something deeply meaningful and truly special. This musical is unique, powerful and unlike anything else.”

Iglesias will not only be making his Broadway debut, but he will also be making history as the first Latino MLB player to perform on Broadway. “On a personal level, it is a tremendous blessing to be part of this production,” Iglesias said in a statement. “It is also overwhelming in the best possible way because I will be the first Latino MLB player ever to perform on Broadway. To make that debut in New York City, one of my favorite cities in the world, makes this opportunity even more extraordinary. I cannot wait to experience the energy of that theater and create unforgettable memories with the cast, the musicians, baseball fans and the theater audience. I feel incredibly grateful, honored and excited for what is ahead. New York, here we come. Buena Vista Social Club, here we come."

Iglesias has collaborated musically with J Pro, Pipo, Antonio Barullo, EL Micha, Lenier and Guianko “Yanko” Gomez and has worked with music producers Gatillo, Motiff, Pututi and more. In August of 2023, he released his debut single, “Tambor.”

The current cast of Buena Vista Social Club includes Tony Award winner Natalie Venetia Belcon as Omara, Rick Negron as Compay, Mel Semé as Ibrahim, Jainardo Batista Sterling as Rubén, Isa Antonetti as Young Omara, Da’Von T. Moody as Young Compay, Jaleel Battles Jr. as Young Ibrahim, Jesús Pupo as Young Rubén, Renesito Avich as Eliades, Ashley De La Rosa as Young Haydee and Chris Myers as Juan de Marcos.

Directed by Saheem Ali, Buena Vista Social Club features a book by Marco Ramirez and choreography by Tony Award winners Patricia Delgado and Justin Peck.

Step into the heart of Cuba, beyond the glitz of the Tropicana, to a place where blazing trumpets and sizzling guitars set the dance floor on fire. Here, the sound of Havana is born—and one woman's remarkable journey begins. Inspired by true events, the musical brings the 1997 Grammy Award-winning album to life—and tells the story of the legends who lived it. An Afro-Cuban band is joined by a cast in this unforgettable tale of survival, second chances and the extraordinary power of music.

Get tickets to Buena Vista Social Club!