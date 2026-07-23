Aaron Tveit Returns to Moulin Rouge! The Musical on Broadway for Final Two Weeks

Aaron Tveit will return to Broadway’s Moulin Rouge! The Musical in his Tony-winning role of Christian from August 18 through 29. Tveit will replace Christian Douglas, who will return for the show's final performance on August 30 at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre.

Most recently, Tveit starred as Freddie Trumper in the first Broadway revival of Chess. His other Broadway credits include Sweeney Todd, Catch Me If You Can, Next to Normal, Wicked and Hairspray. On television, Tveit has starred in Schmigadoon!, American Horror Stories, Gossip Girl and more. His film credits include Les Misérables and Out of Blue.

Tveit joins current cast members Kelsie Watts as Satine, Eric Anderson as Harold Zidler, André Ward as Toulouse-Lautrec, David Harris as The Duke of Monroth, Ricky Rojas as Santiago and AK Naderer as Nini.

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