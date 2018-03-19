Odds & Ends: Come From Away Will Play Australia in 2019 & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you may have missed today.



Come From Away Will Play Australia in 2019

The hit Broadway musical Come From Away is headed to Melbourne, Australia. The Tony-nominated show about the Canadian community that served as host to stranded plane passengers on 9/11 will arrive at Australia's Comedy Theatre on July 20, 2019 for an open run. Christopher Ashley will repeat his Tony-winning work as the musical's director. Casting will be announced at a later date.







Ryan Silverman & Bryonha Marie Parham to Join John Lithgow in Candide

Broadway alums Ryan Silverman (Side Show) and Bryonha Marie Parham (Prince of Broadway) have joined the lineup for Carnegie Hall's upcoming one-night presentation of Leonard Bernstein's iconic operetta Candide. Gary Griffin will direct and Joshua Bergasse will choreograph the performance set for 7:00pm on April 18 at the Stern Auditorium/Perelman Stage. Silverman will take on the role of Maximilian with Parham as Paquette. Additional newly announced cast members include Glenn Seven Allen, Ross Benoliel, Christine DiGiallonardo, Andrea Jones-Sojola, David Scott Purdy, Nathaniel Stampley, Paloma Garcia-Lee, Stephen Hanna, Akina Kitazawa and Devin Roberts. They join previously announced stars John Lithgow as Voltaire/Dr. Pangloss, Erin Morley as Cunegonde, Patricia Racette as the Old Lady, William Burden as the Governor and Paul Appleby in the title role.



Jenn Colella & Katrina Lenk to Announce Outer Critics Circle Nominations

Nominations day is approaching for the 68th Annual Outer Critics Circle Awards. The organization of writers covering New York theater for out-of-town newspapers, national publications and other media has announced that Jenn Colella and Katrina Lenk will announce the 2018 noms on April 24 at the Algonquin Hotel. Colella received the 2017 Outer Critics Circle Award for Come From Away while Lenk was nominated for a pair of awards for her turns in The Band's Visit and Indecent. Outer Critics Circle nominations will be the first major Broadway/Off-Broadway award nominations announced in the New York theater season.



P.S. Listen to Sara Bareilles sing from NBC's upcoming Easter Sunday presentation of Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert!



Everything is just fine! #JesusChristSuperstar Live In Concert is coming to @NBC Easter Sunday. pic.twitter.com/2hExidFIGX — Jesus Christ Superstar (@JCSTheMusical) March 19, 2018