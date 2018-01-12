Odds & Ends: Jerry O'Connell Reprising Role in Pre-Broadway Crazy for You Lab & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you may have missed today.



Jerry O'Connell Reprising Performance in Pre-Broadway Crazy for You Lab

Screen star and stage alum Jerry O'Connell is revisiting the role of Lank Hawkins in the upcoming pre-Broadway lab production of Crazy for You. The previously announced lab, set for January 25, 26 and 27, follows a 2017 concert production in which O'Connell delighted audiences in the role of Lank. O'Connell joins his fellow concert stars Laura Osnes in the role of Polly Baker and Tony Yazbeck as Bobby Child for the musical's lab, which is being helmed by the show's original choreographer, Susan Stroman. Watch O'Connell get revved up about putting on his dancing shoes in a visit to Live with Kelly & Ryan.







Andy Karl & Groundhog Day Cast to Reunite in Concert

Tony nominee and Olivier Award winner Andy Karl will reprise his Broadway.com Performance of the Year as weatherman Phil Connors in a reunion concert of the Tony-nominated musical Groundhog Day, set to take place at Feinstein's/54 Below on February 2 at 11:30pm. Some of the proceeds from the concert will go to the National Alliance of Mental Illness as part of the Tomorrow There Will Be Sun campaign, named for Tim Minchin's Groundhog Day opening number. Joining Karl for the event will be fellow original stars Kevin Bernard, Michael Fatica, Katy Geraghty, Jordan Grubb, Taylor Jones, Tari Kelly, Ray Lee, Joseph Medeiros, Sean Montgomery, Jenna Rubaii, John Sanders, Vishal Vaidya and Travis Waldschmidt. The evening will be directed by Michael Gacetta and produced by Aviva Sokolow.



Cheyenne Jackson to Guest Star on Will & Grace

Stage veteran Cheyenne Jackson is headed to the small screen! Broadway.com has learned that the silk-voiced star who was recently seen in the film adaptation of Hello Again has been added to the talent-packed docket of NBC's Will & Grace reboot. Character and episode details for Jackson's appearance aren't yet known, but we can't wait to see the fun story whipped up for one of Broadway's favorite hunks.



John Lithgow & More to Lead Candide at Carnegie Hall

Two-time Tony winner John Lithgow, who is currently back on Broadway in the solo play John Lithgow: Stories by Heart, will appear as Voltaire/Dr. Pangloss in a one-night performance of Leonard Bernstein's operetta Candide at Carnegie Hall. Gary Griffin will direct and Joshua Bergasse will choreograph the performance set for 7:00pm on April 18 at the Stern Auditorium/Perelman Stage. Joining Lithgow onstage will be Paul Appleby in the title role alongside Erin Morley as Cunegonde, William Burden as Governor and Patricia Racette as the Old Lady. Further casting will be announced at a later time.



Allison Janney, Frances McDormand & Elisabeth Moss Win Critics' Choice Awards

Stage veterans Allison Janney, Frances McDormand and Elisabeth Moss were honored by the 23rd Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California on January 11. Tony nominee Janney was hat-tipped for her turn in I, Tonya while Tony winner McDormand was honored for her performance in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. Tony nominee Moss won a Critics' Choice Award for her work in TV's The Handmaid’s Tale. The trio of recent Golden Globe winners have much to look forward to as Oscar nominations day approaches on January 23. Stay tuned.