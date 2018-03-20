Christian Borle & Laura Michelle Kelly to Lead Me and My Girl at Encores!

Two-time Tony Award winner Christian Borle and Olivier Award winner Laura Michelle Kelly have been announced as co-stars of the upcoming Encores! revival of the beloved musical Me and My Girl. Directed and choreographed by Tony winner Warren Carlyle with music direction by Rob Berman, the production will run from May 9-13 at New York City Center.



Borle earned Tony Awards for Something Rotten! and Peter and the Starcatcher. His other Broadway credits include Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Falsettos, Legally Blonde, Thoroughly Modern Millie, Mary Poppins, Spamalot and Amour.



Kelly won an Olivier Award for her turn in the title role of Mary Poppins, a performance she later reprised on Broadway alongside Borle as Bert. Kelly's other stage credits include Finding Neverland, Fiddler on the Roof and The King and I.



A hit during the 1937 London theater season, Me and My Girl follows Cockney everyman Bill Snibson (Borle) who, after being unexpectedly elevated to the lofty position of Earl of Hareford, wreaks havoc on high society and risks losing his girl, Sally Smith (Kelly). Me and My Girl features a score by Noel Gay, which includes popular songs like “Leaning on a Lamp Post” and “The Lambeth Walk”—the famous first-act finale that launched a worldwide dance craze. A newly revised version of the show opened in London in 1984 and became a smash hit for a second time. That production transferred to Broadway at the Marquis Theatre on August 10, 1986 and ran for 1,420 performances.



Joining Borle and Kelly in the cast will be Tony winner Harriet Harris, Edward Hibbert, John Horton, Simon Jones, Lisa O’Hare, Ken Page and Don Stephenson. The production's ensemble will include Alex Aquilino, Maddy Apple, Philip Attmore, Florrie Bagel, Sam Bolen, Abby Church, Jake Corcoran, Christine DiGiallonardo, Jordan Grubb, Brittany Rose Hammond, Jared Howelton, Lizzie Klemperer, Eloise Kropp, Cory Lingner, David Scott Purdy, Mariah Reshea Reives, Price Waldman, Jessica Wockenfuss and Chaz Wolcott.