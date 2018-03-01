Odds & Ends: Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert to Release Soundtrack & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you may have missed today.



Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert to Release Soundtrack

Get ready to listen to Sara Bareilles' gorgeous "I Don't Know How to Love Him" on repeat after experiencing NBC's Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert on Easter Sunday. Sony Music has announced the release of a soundtrack to the starry live concert, set for release digitally on April 6 and on CD on April 20. Featuring the Tony-nominated music of Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Tim Rice, Jesus Christ Superstar features musical-theater staples like "Heaven on Their Minds," "King Herod's Song" and the rollicking showstopper "Superstar."



Andrew Keenan-Bolger to Join Annaleigh Ashford & More on ABC's Three Rivers

Broadway favorite Andrew Keenan-Bolger has landed a role on the ABC pilot Three Rivers, according to Deadline. The Tuck Everlasting alum has been cast as a series regular alongside the previously announced Stephanie Styles and Tony winners Annaleigh Ashford and John Larroquette. Three Rivers follows Rebecca Watts (Ashford), who leaves her Texas ranch to work at a fancy New York hotel. At the encouragement of her cowboy dad Beau (Larroquette), she returns home to transform their rustic ranch into a high-end destination. Keenan-Bolger will take on the role of Roy, the younger son of the Watts family who hasn't yet found his place among his sisters. A premiere date for Three Rivers will be announced at a later date.



Shaina Taub to Release Second Solo Album

Strong-voiced singer, songwriter and actress Shaina Taub will release her second full-length studio solo album, Die Happy, on May 1. Die Happy is the follow-up to Taub’s debut album Visitors, released in 2015. Among Taub's songwriting credits is an acclaimed musical adaptation of Twelfth Night which will appear as part of the Public Theater's 2018 Shakespeare in the Park season. She has been seen off-Broadway in Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812, Old Hats and Hadestown. Taub will celebrate the release of Die Happy with a special one-night concert and release party on May 15 at 7:00pm at Joe’s Pub. She will also preview songs from the new album at her Joe’s Pub shows on March 27 and April 23.