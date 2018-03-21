Broadway's Mean Girls Musical Announces Original Cast Album

The new Broadway musical adaptation of the hit film Mean Girls has announced a cast album from Atlantic Records. The original score by Jeff Richmond and Nell Benjamin will be available for repeat listening on all digital platforms beginning on May 18. Physical CDs will arrive in stores on June 15.



Mean Girls centers on Cady Heron, a high-schooler who moves to Illinois after years of living with her zoologist parents in Africa. A sweet, naive newbie, Cady quickly attracts the attention of The Plastics, a trio of popular frenemies led by the vicious and calculating Regina George. When Cady devises a plan to end Regina’s reign, she learns that you can’t cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.



Mean Girls stars Erika Henningsen as Cady Heron, with Taylor Louderman as Regina George, Ashley Park as Gretchen Wieners, Kate Rockwell as Karen Smith, Barrett Wilbert Weed as Janis Sarkisian, Grey Henson as Damian Hubbard, Kerry Butler as Ms. Norbury, Kyle Selig as Aaron Samuels, Cheech Manohar as Kevin Gnapoor and Rick Younger as Mr. Duvall.



Featuring a book by the film's screenwriter, Tina Fey, and direction/choreography by Casey Nicholaw, Mean Girls began Broadway previews on March 12. The show will celebrate an official opening on April 8. Get a sneak peek at Mean Girls in the Broadway.com Show segment below.



