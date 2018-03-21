Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Broadway's Mean Girls Musical Announces Original Cast Album
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Mar 21, 2018
Erika Henningsen, Ashley Park, Taylor Louderman, Kate Rockwell & Barrett Wilbert Weed in "Mean Girls"
(Photo: Joan Marcus)

The new Broadway musical adaptation of the hit film Mean Girls has announced a cast album from Atlantic Records. The original score by Jeff Richmond and Nell Benjamin will be available for repeat listening on all digital platforms beginning on May 18. Physical CDs will arrive in stores on June 15.

Mean Girls centers on Cady Heron, a high-schooler who moves to Illinois after years of living with her zoologist parents in Africa. A sweet, naive newbie, Cady quickly attracts the attention of The Plastics, a trio of popular frenemies led by the vicious and calculating Regina George. When Cady devises a plan to end Regina’s reign, she learns that you can’t cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.

Mean Girls stars Erika Henningsen as Cady Heron, with Taylor Louderman as Regina George, Ashley Park as Gretchen Wieners, Kate Rockwell as Karen Smith, Barrett Wilbert Weed as Janis Sarkisian, Grey Henson as Damian Hubbard, Kerry Butler as Ms. Norbury, Kyle Selig as Aaron Samuels, Cheech Manohar as Kevin Gnapoor and Rick Younger as Mr. Duvall.

Featuring a book by the film's screenwriter, Tina Fey, and direction/choreography by Casey Nicholaw, Mean Girls began Broadway previews on March 12. The show will celebrate an official opening on April 8. Get a sneak peek at Mean Girls in the Broadway.com Show segment below.

Mean Girls

Tina Fey’s fetch movie is, like, coming to Broadway
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Trending Now

  1. NBC's Robert Greenblatt on Bombshell Stage Musical: 'You May Not Have Seen the Last of Smash'
  2. Lights Up on Ana Villafane! The In the Heights Star on Embracing Lin-Manuel Miranda and Letting Go of Gloria Estefan
  3. The Show Must Go On! Broadway Will Continue Despite Snowfall
  4. Derek Klena & More Complete the Cast of Alanis Morissette Musical Jagged Little Pill
  5. Christian Borle & Laura Michelle Kelly to Lead Me and My Girl at Encores!

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked The Phantom of the Opera Dear Evan Hansen Aladdin Chicago School of Rock - The Musical Anastasia A Bronx Tale Waitress Kinky Boots All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters
Exclusive Offers