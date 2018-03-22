Broadway BUZZ

Children of a Lesser God Returns to Broadway with Joshua Jackson & Lauren Ridloff
Curtain Up
by Andy Lefkowitz • Mar 22, 2018
Joshua Jackson & Lauren Ridloff in "Children of a Lesser God" at Berkshire Theatre Group
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)

A new production of Mark Medoff’s Tony-winning 1980 play Children of a Lesser God begins Broadway performances at Studio 54 on March 22. Kenny Leon directs the revival, scheduled to officially open on April 11. Joshua Jackson and Lauren Ridloff star.

Set at a school for the deaf, Children of a Lesser God centers on the connection between a teacher named James Leeds (Jackson) and Sarah Norman (Ridloff), a young woman he meets there. The cast also includes Anthony Edwards as Mr. Franklin, Kecia Lewis as Mrs. Norman, Julee Cerda as Edna Klein, Treshelle Edmond as Lydia and John McGinty as Orin Dennis.

Children of a Lesser God features set design by Tony winner Derek McLane, costume design by Dede Ayite and lighting design by Tony nominee Mike Baldassari. The revival is a transfer of Berkshire Theatre Group's 2017 summer production.

Children of a Lesser God

Kenny Leon directs the Broadway revival of Mark Medoff's drama.
