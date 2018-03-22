Broadway BUZZ

Dear Evan Hansen Alum Kristolyn Lloyd to Lead Dominique Morisseau's Paradise Blue Off-Broadway
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Mar 22, 2018
Kristolyn Lloyd
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

Kristolyn Lloyd, the talented star who recently concluded her run in Tony-winning hit Dear Evan Hansen, is among the newly announced cast of Dominique Morisseau's New York premiere play Paradise Blue. Directed by Tony winner Ruben Santiago-Hudson, the production will play off-Broadway's Pershing Square Signature Center beginning on April 24 with an official opening set for May 14. Paradise Blue will play a limited engagement through June 3.​

Paradise Blue takes place in 1949 amid the gentrification of Detroit’s Blackbottom neighborhood. Blue (J. Alphonse Nicholson), a troubled trumpeter and the owner of Paradise Club, is torn between remaining in Blackbottom with his loyal lover Pumpkin (Lloyd) and leaving behind a traumatic past. But when the arrival of a mysterious woman stirs up tensions, the fate of Paradise Club hangs in the balance.

Joining Lloyd and Nicholson in the cast are Obie winner Francois Battiste and Keith Randolph Smith. The creative team includes Neil Patel (scenic design), Clint Ramos (costume design), Rui Rita (lighting design) and Darron L. West (sound design).

Lloyd and Smith reprise their performances from Santiago-Hudson's 2015 world premiere production of Paradise Blue at the Williamstown Theatre Festival.

