The tenth anniversary production of In the Heights traveled all the way from Washington Heights to Washington, D.C.'s Kennedy Center, where it opened its limited run March 21. The star-studded production features Vanessa Hudgens, Eden Espinosa, Ana Villafañe, and Hamilton alums Anthony Ramos and J. Quinton Johnson. Check out the photos of the cast below.

Lights up on Anthony Ramos as Usnavi.

Arianna Rosario as Carmen, Ana Villafañe as Nina, Eden Espinosa as Daniela and Vanessa Hudgens as Vanessa say "No Me Diga" to neighborhood gossip.