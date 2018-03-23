Caroline, or Change to Receive Revival in London's West End

A new production of Tony Kushner and Jeanine Tesori's Tony-nominated and Olivier-winning musical Caroline, or Change is headed to London's West End. The musical will play an engagement at the Playhouse Theatre from November 20, 2018 through February 9, 2019. The revival is a transfer of Michael Longhurst's current production playing at the Hampstead Theatre, which debuted at the Chichester Festival Theatre. Olivier Award winner Sharon D. Clarke will reprise her powerful turn in the musical's title role.



Caroline, or Change takes place in Louisiana, 1963, when revolution is in the air, though not so much for Caroline (Clarke), the poorly paid maid toiling endlessly in the sweltering basement of the Gellman household. It’s a fantastical, magical place amidst the piles of laundry and singing washing machines, especially for eight-year-old Noah Gellman who sneaks downstairs to see her whenever he can. Yet a simple gesture to leave more money in Caroline’s pocket is about to test who and how far the winds of change can ever really reach.



Caroline, or Change made its New York bow at the Public Theater in a 2003 production starring Tonya Pinkins. The show transferred to Broadway in 2004, earning six Tony nominations, including Best Musical. Caroline, or Change later made its West End debut, winning the 2007 Olivier Award for Best Musical.



Additional casting and creative team members for the West End revival of Caroline, or Change will be announced at a later date.