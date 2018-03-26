Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Stockard Channing to Star in New York Premiere of Alexi Kaye Campbell's Apologia
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Mar 26, 2018
Stockard Channing in the London debut of "Apologia"
(Photo: Marc Brenner)

Tony and Emmy Award winner Stockard Channing will return to the New York stage this fall in the off-Broadway premiere of Apologia, a new work by Drama League-nominated playwright Alexi Kaye Campbell (The Pride). Three-time Obie winner Daniel Aukin (Admissions) will direct the play, which will begin previews at the Laura Pels Theatre on September 27 with an official opening scheduled for October 16. 

Channing returns to Apologia following an acclaimed 2017 run in London's West End. She is a Tony winner for Joe Egg whose Broadway credits also include Tony-nominated turns in The House of Blue Leaves, Six Degrees of Separation, Four Baboons Adoring the Sun, The Lion in Winter, Pal Joey and Other Desert Cities. Channing earned Emmy Awards for The West Wing and The Matthew Shepard Story and an Oscar nomination for the film adaptation of Six Degrees of Separation.

Apologia follows Kristin Miller (Channing), a former radical activist and political protester of the 1960s who is now a celebrated art historian. The revelation that Kristin will publish her memoir threatens to split her family apart.

Additional casting and full creative team for Apologia will be announced at a later date. The play is slated for a limited off-Broadway engagement through December 16.

View Comments

Trending Now

  1. NBC's Robert Greenblatt on Bombshell Stage Musical: 'You May Not Have Seen the Last of Smash'
  2. Exclusive! Celebrate Anastasia's First Anniversary with Christy Altomare's 'In My Dreams' Music Video
  3. We Dance! Meet the Incredible Ensemble Telling Once On This Island's Story
  4. Gorgeous Photos of Caissie Levy, Patti Murin & More at Frozen's Broadway Opening
  5. Taylor Trensch on Dear Evan Hansen, Hello, Dolly! & More

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked The Phantom of the Opera Dear Evan Hansen Aladdin Chicago School of Rock - The Musical Anastasia Beautiful: The Carole King Musical A Bronx Tale Come From Away All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters
Exclusive Offers