Stockard Channing to Star in New York Premiere of Alexi Kaye Campbell's Apologia

Tony and Emmy Award winner Stockard Channing will return to the New York stage this fall in the off-Broadway premiere of Apologia, a new work by Drama League-nominated playwright Alexi Kaye Campbell (The Pride). Three-time Obie winner Daniel Aukin (Admissions) will direct the play, which will begin previews at the Laura Pels Theatre on September 27 with an official opening scheduled for October 16.



Channing returns to Apologia following an acclaimed 2017 run in London's West End. She is a Tony winner for Joe Egg whose Broadway credits also include Tony-nominated turns in The House of Blue Leaves, Six Degrees of Separation, Four Baboons Adoring the Sun, The Lion in Winter, Pal Joey and Other Desert Cities. Channing earned Emmy Awards for The West Wing and The Matthew Shepard Story and an Oscar nomination for the film adaptation of Six Degrees of Separation.



Apologia follows Kristin Miller (Channing), a former radical activist and political protester of the 1960s who is now a celebrated art historian. The revelation that Kristin will publish her memoir threatens to split her family apart.



Additional casting and full creative team for Apologia will be announced at a later date. The play is slated for a limited off-Broadway engagement through December 16.