Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Lobby Hero, Starring Chris Evans & Michael Cera, Opens on Broadway
Broadway Ink
by Andy Lefkowitz • Mar 26, 2018
© Justin "Squigs" Robertson

The first Broadway production of Kenneth Lonergan’s 2001 play Lobby Hero officially opens on March 26. Starring Chris Evans and Michael Cera, Lobby Hero is the first Broadway show at the historic Hayes Theater under the new ownership of the nonprofit Second Stage. Trip Cullman directs the production, which began previews on March 1. Brian Tyree Henry and Bel Powley also star.

Lobby Hero centers on a young security guard (Cera) with big ambitions who clashes with his stern boss (Henry), an intense rookie cop (Powley) and her unpredictable partner (Evans).

To celebrate the play's Broadway premiere, Broadway.com Resident Artist Justin "Squigs" Robertson sketched a portrait the talent-packed four-person cast offering a fresh take on Lonergan's acclaimed work.



About the Artist: With a desire to celebrate the magic of live theater and those who create it, and with a deep reverence for such touchstones as the work of Al Hirschfeld and the wall at Sardi’s, Squigs is happy and grateful to be among those carrying on the traditions where theater and caricature meet. He was born and raised in Oregon, lived in Los Angeles for quite a long time and now calls New York City his home.

Lobby Hero

Chris Evans and Michael Cera star in the revival of Kenneth Lonergan's drama.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Trending Now

  1. NBC's Robert Greenblatt on Bombshell Stage Musical: 'You May Not Have Seen the Last of Smash'
  2. Gorgeous Photos of Caissie Levy, Patti Murin & More at Frozen's Broadway Opening
  3. See Anthony Ramos, Ana Villafane and the Cast of In The Heights Find 'Home' in D.C.
  4. Taylor Trensch on Dear Evan Hansen, Hello, Dolly! & More
  5. Watch Ben Platt & Lin-Manuel Miranda's Epic Mash-Up of Dear Evan Hansen & Hamilton

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked The Phantom of the Opera Dear Evan Hansen Aladdin Chicago School of Rock - The Musical Anastasia A Bronx Tale Waitress Kinky Boots All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters
Exclusive Offers