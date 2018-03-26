Lobby Hero, Starring Chris Evans & Michael Cera, Opens on Broadway

The first Broadway production of Kenneth Lonergan’s 2001 play Lobby Hero officially opens on March 26. Starring Chris Evans and Michael Cera, Lobby Hero is the first Broadway show at the historic Hayes Theater under the new ownership of the nonprofit Second Stage. Trip Cullman directs the production, which began previews on March 1. Brian Tyree Henry and Bel Powley also star.



Lobby Hero centers on a young security guard (Cera) with big ambitions who clashes with his stern boss (Henry), an intense rookie cop (Powley) and her unpredictable partner (Evans).



To celebrate the play's Broadway premiere, Broadway.com Resident Artist Justin "Squigs" Robertson sketched a portrait the talent-packed four-person cast offering a fresh take on Lonergan's acclaimed work.







