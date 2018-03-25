Broadway BUZZ

Broadway-Pedigree Flamingo Kid Musical Sets 2019 World Premiere with Hartford Stage
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Mar 25, 2018
Janet Jones & Matt DIllon in the 1984 motion picture "The Flamingo Kid"
(Photo: ABC Motion Pictures)

A new musical adaptation of the 1984 film The Flamingo Kid has scheduled a world premiere production with Hartford Stage. Featuring a book and lyrics by Tony winner Robert L. Freedman (A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder) and music by Tony nominee Scott Frankel (War Paint), The Flamingo Kid will be directed by Tony winner and Hartford Stage Artistic Director Darko Tresnjak, whose longtime tenure with the theater will conclude with this production. The Flamingo Kid, which has been speculated for a Broadway transfer, will play Hartford Stage from May 9-June 2, 2019.

The Flamingo Kid takes place in the summer of 1963, when Brooklyn teenager Jeffrey Winnick leaves home—against the wishes of his father—to take a job as a cabana boy at the colorful El Flamingo—a posh private club on Long Island. The music, the romance and the beach are magical—until tensions grow between father and son when a slick club member takes Jeffrey under his wing.

The Flamingo Kid film featured a cast led by Matt Dillon, in a company that also included Janet Jones, Hector Elizondo, Molly McCarthy, Richard Crenna and Jessica Walter. Casting for the Flamingo Kid musical will be announced at a later date. 

The 2018-2019 Hartford Stage season will also include Bess Wohl's world premiere play Make Believe (September 6-30, 2018); Shakespeare's Henry V (October 11-November 4, 2018); Samuel Baum's world premiere drama The Engagement Party (January 10-February 3, 2019) and Dominique Morisseau's Detroit '67 (February 14-March 10, 2019).

Hartford Stage has berthed many successful Broadway productions, including the Tony-winning Best Musical A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder and the current hit Anastasia—both directed by Tresnjak.

