Orlando Bloom to Lead Tracy Letts' Killer Joe in the West End

Stage-and-screen star Orlando Bloom will return to the West End this spring, taking on the central role of Joe Cooper in a new production of Tony and Pulitzer winner Tracy Letts' dark comedy Killer Joe. Directed by Simon Evans, the production will begin preview performances at Trafalgar Studio 1 on May 18 with an opening scheduled for June 4.



Orlando Bloom said, "I'm always looking for an opportunity to get back on stage, especially in London, the heart of my home. Tracy Letts' Killer Joe is an incredible, adrenaline-fueled piece of writing, with a dark and gritty character to play. It's an interesting comment on a disenfranchised view of the American dream.”



In Killer Joe, the Smith family hatch a plan to murder their estranged matriarch for her insurance money. They hire Joe Cooper (Bloom), a police detective and part-time contract killer, to do the job. But once he enters their trailer home and comes face to face with their innocent daughter, the plan spirals out of control.



Orlando Bloom made his West End stage debut in In Celebration and his Broadway debut in Romeo and Juliet. His screen credits include Pirates of the Caribbean, The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit.



Additional casting for Killer Joe will be announced at a later date. The play will run for a limited 13-week engagement through August 18.