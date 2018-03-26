Broadway BUZZ

Broadway Grosses: Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Ignites the Box Office & Plays to Sold-Out Crowds
The Biz
by Broadway.com Staff • Mar 26, 2018
Jamie Parker in "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child"
(Photo: Manuel Harlan)

The long-awaited New York transfer of the two-part epic Harry Potter and the Cursed Child arrived on Broadway on March 16, fulfilling the wishes of Potterheads and theater fans alike. In the show's first week of just six performances, the Lyric Theatre played to packed houses, reaching 100% capacity and taking in a box-office gross of $1,541,957. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child officially opens on April 22, and now couldn't be a better time to secure tickets for your chance to see the show that is enthralling audiences nightly.

Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending March 25:

FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)
1. Hamilton ($3,082,528.50)
2. Springsteen on Broadway ($2,407,110.00)*
3. The Lion King ($2,071,519.00)
4. Wicked ($1,815,639.00)
5. Dear Evan Hansen ($1,670,888.61)

UNDERDOGS (By Gross)
5. Once On This Island ($507,741.50)
4. The Iceman Cometh ($391,717.00)**
3. Lobby Hero ($333,113.80)
2. The Play That Goes Wrong ($327,696.00)
1. Children of a Lesser God ($247,123.00)+

FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)
1. The Book of Mormon (103.54%)
2. Hamilton (101.75%)
3. Dear Evan Hansen  (101.11%)
4. Mean Girls (100.45%)++
5. Springsteen on Broadway (100.00%)*

UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)
5. Farinelli and the King (83.58%)
4. SpongeBob SquarePants (82.21%)
3. A Bronx Tale (77.44%)
2. Escape to Margaritaville (71.91%)
1. The Play That Goes Wrong (63.20%)

*Number based on five performances
**Number based on two preview performances
+Number based on five preview performances
++Number based on seven preview performances
Source: The Broadway League

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

