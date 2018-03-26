Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Jane Krakowski, Maury Yeston, Brent Barrett & More Toast the Stars of Grand Hotel at Encores!
Hot Shot
by Broadway.com Staff • Mar 26, 2018
Jane Krakowski & Maury Yeston
(Photos: Beowulf Sheehan)

On the final night of the Encores! presentation of Grand Hotel at New York City Center, the stars and notable guests celebrated the gem of a musical. Tony winner Jane Krakowski, who played Flaemmchen in the original 1989 Broadway production, cozied up to composer-lyricist Maury Yeston, who wrote the musical along with Robert Wright, George Forrest and bookwriter Luther Davis. Original Broadway cast member Brent Barrett was also in attendance. Meanwhile, the new production's stars, including the richly talented Brandon Uranowitz and James Snyder, beamed at their successful run, which was directed and choreographed by Josh Rhodes and featured music direction from Rob Berman. We'll take a glass together with these amazing folks anytime!

The dashing James Snyder, who played Baron Felix Von Gaigern, takes a photo with Brent Barrett, who originated the role on the Great White Way.
Two-time Tony nominee Brandon Uranowitz played the heartbreaking Otto Kringelein.
Hats off to Music Director Rob Berman and director-choreographer Josh Rhodes on a wonderful production!
View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Plot Your Move! Full Casting Is Set for the West End Return of Chess
  2. Exclusive! Divine Portraits of Andrew Garfield & More on Opening Night of Angels in America
  3. Vacation Film Franchise Is Being Turned into a Musical Comedy
  4. Lobby Hero, Starring Chris Evans & Michael Cera, Opens on Broadway
  5. Stockard Channing to Star in New York Premiere of Alexi Kaye Campbell's Apologia

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked The Phantom of the Opera Dear Evan Hansen Aladdin Chicago School of Rock - The Musical Anastasia Beautiful: The Carole King Musical A Bronx Tale Come From Away All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters
Exclusive Offers