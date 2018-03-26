Jane Krakowski, Maury Yeston, Brent Barrett & More Toast the Stars of Grand Hotel at Encores!

On the final night of the Encores! presentation of Grand Hotel at New York City Center, the stars and notable guests celebrated the gem of a musical. Tony winner Jane Krakowski, who played Flaemmchen in the original 1989 Broadway production, cozied up to composer-lyricist Maury Yeston, who wrote the musical along with Robert Wright, George Forrest and bookwriter Luther Davis. Original Broadway cast member Brent Barrett was also in attendance. Meanwhile, the new production's stars, including the richly talented Brandon Uranowitz and James Snyder, beamed at their successful run, which was directed and choreographed by Josh Rhodes and featured music direction from Rob Berman. We'll take a glass together with these amazing folks anytime!

