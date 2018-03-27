The Public Theater to Present Gala Performance of Elizabeth Swados' Runaways

The Public Theater has announced that its 2018 annual gala will feature a performance of the groundbreaking musical Runaways by Elizabeth Swados. The presentation will take place on June 11 at the Delacorte Theater in Central Park. Sam Pinkleton will direct the performance, with choreography by Ani Taj and creative advisement by Jeanine Tesori.



The development of Runaways began in 1977 when legendary director Swados approached Joseph Papp about creating a new show focused on the runaway youths of New York City. Papp commissioned the show and Runaways premiered at The Public in February 1978 before transferring to Broadway in May of the same year, earning five Tony nominations for Best Musical, Book of a Musical, Original Score, Choreography and Direction. The show was later revived in a 2016 Encores! Off-Center production.



The Public's gala performance of Runaways will pay tribute to Leonard Tow, founder and chairman of The Tow Foundation and longtime contributor to The Public Theater. Casting will be announced at a later date.



Look back at the 1978 Tony Awards performance from Runaways below.



