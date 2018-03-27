Harriet Harris, Will Swenson, Kathy Fitzgerald & More Eyeing New Musical The Royal Family of Broadway

A talented troupe of Broadway vets look likely to appear in the world premiere musical The Royal Family of Broadway, according to a casting notice. The previously announced collaboration from The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee creators William Finn and Rachel Sheinkin will begin previews on June 7 and open on June 13 for a limited run through June 30 at Barrington Stage in the Berkshires.



Tony winner Harriet Harris will lead the cast as Fanny, with Tony nominee Will Swenson as Tony, Kathy Fitzgerald as Kitty, Arnie Burton as Bert, Chip Zien as Oscar, Hayley Podschun as Gwen, A.J. Shively as Perry and Alan H. Green as Gil.



Adapted from George S. Kaufman and Edna Ferber's play The Royal Family, the 1920s-set The Royal Family of Broadway is loosely based on the legendary Barrymore family, centered on three generations of actors: an aging imperious grande dame, a Broadway star looking for love and a promising ingénue—each having to make pivotal choices in their lives. Directing the musical will be Tony winner John Rando with choreography by Tony nominee Joshua Bergasse.



Additional casting for The Royal Family of Broadway will be confirmed at a later date.