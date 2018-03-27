Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Harriet Harris, Will Swenson, Kathy Fitzgerald & More Eyeing New Musical The Royal Family of Broadway
News
by Broadway.com Staff • Mar 27, 2018
Harriet Harris, Will Swenson & Kathy Fitzgerald
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

A talented troupe of Broadway vets look likely to appear in the world premiere musical The Royal Family of Broadway, according to a casting notice. The previously announced collaboration from The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee creators William Finn and Rachel Sheinkin will begin previews on June 7 and open on June 13 for a limited run through June 30 at Barrington Stage in the Berkshires.

Tony winner Harriet Harris will lead the cast as Fanny, with Tony nominee Will Swenson as Tony, Kathy Fitzgerald as Kitty, Arnie Burton as Bert, Chip Zien as Oscar, Hayley Podschun as Gwen, A.J. Shively as Perry and Alan H. Green as Gil.

Adapted from George S. Kaufman and Edna Ferber's play The Royal Family, the 1920s-set The Royal Family of Broadway is loosely based on the legendary Barrymore family, centered on three generations of actors: an aging imperious grande dame, a Broadway star looking for love and a promising ingénue—each having to make pivotal choices in their lives. Directing the musical will be Tony winner John Rando with choreography by Tony nominee Joshua Bergasse.

Additional casting for The Royal Family of Broadway will be confirmed at a later date.

View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Watch Brandon Victor Dixon Sing 'Superstar' from Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert
  2. Stephanie J. Block to Play Cher in Bio-Musical The Cher Show
  3. Exclusive! Divine Portraits of Andrew Garfield & More on Opening Night of Angels in America
  4. Plot Your Move! Full Casting Is Set for the West End Return of Chess
  5. Broadway Grosses: Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Ignites the Box Office & Plays to Sold-Out Crowds

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked The Phantom of the Opera Dear Evan Hansen Aladdin Chicago School of Rock - The Musical Anastasia Beautiful: The Carole King Musical A Bronx Tale Come From Away All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters
Exclusive Offers