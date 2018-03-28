Mean Girls Star Erika Henningsen Is Broadway.com's Next Vlogger

Erika Henningsen, who stars as Cady Heron in the new musical Mean Girls, will lead Broadway.com's new vlog, Too Grool for School, beginning on April 5. The vlog will follow Henningsen and her co-stars backstage and onstage at the August Wilson Theatre where the new musical comedy is playing to sold-out crowds eight times a week.



Mean Girls centers on Cady Heron (Henningsen), a high-schooler who moves to Illinois after years of living with her zoologist parents in Africa. A sweet, naive newbie, Cady quickly attracts the attention of The Plastics, a trio of popular frenemies led by the vicious and calculating Regina George (played by Taylor Louderman). When Cady devises a plan to end Regina’s reign, she learns that you can’t cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.



Henningsen was recently seen in the Tony-nominated revival of Les Misérables as the youngest actress in Broadway history to portray the role of Fantine. She played Kim Ravenal in PBS' Live from Lincoln Center: Kern & Hammerstein’s Show Boat and originated the role of Beth in the Signature Theatre world premiere of the musical Diner. Henningsen was also seen off-Broadway in the York Theatre Company staging of Dear World.



Tune in and watch Henningsen take Broadway.com readers behind the scenes at the new musical that has audiences laughing and cheering every night. Too Grool for School will run every Thursday for eight weeks.