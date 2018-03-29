Tom Stoppard's Tony-Winning Play Travesties Returns to Broadway

A new production of Tom Stoppard's 1975 comedy Travesties begins performances at Broadway's American Airlines Theatre on March 29. Patrick Marber directs the production, which features Tom Hollander reprising his Olivier-nominated turn as Henry Carr from an earlier mounting in London's West End. Travesties celebrates an official opening night on April 24.



Travesties centers on the elderly Carr (Hollander), who reminisces about Zürich in 1917 during World War I. The play follows his interactions with Tristan Tzara during the rise of Dada, James Joyce while he was writing Ulysses and Lenin leading toward the Russian Revolution.



Joining Hollander onstage are Dan Butler as Lenin, Peter McDonald as James Joyce, Seth Numrich as Tristan Tzara, Scarlett Strallen as Gwendolen, Sara Topham as Cecily, Opal Alladin as Nadya and Patrick Kerr as Bennett.



The Travesties creative team includes Tim Hatley (scenic and costume design), Neil Austin (lighting design), Adam Cork (sound design and original music) and Polly Bennett (movement). Travesties is scheduled to play a limited engagement through June 17.