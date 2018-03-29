Broadway BUZZ

Chita Rivera to Sing from West Side Story & More Performances Set for 2018 Olivier Awards
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Mar 29, 2018
Chita Rivera
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

Two-time Tony winner and original West Side Story star Chita Rivera is among the stars newly announced to appear at the 2018 Olivier Awards. The annual celebration of West End theater will take place on April 8 at London's Royal Albert Hall. The ceremony will be broadcast worldwide on Facebook.

Rivera will be joined by 2017 Olivier winners Andy Karl and Adam J. Bernard to sing Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim's "Somewhere" in a tribute to the 60th anniversary of the London premiere of West Side Story. In honor of the 50th anniversary of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice's Joseph & the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, past stars will return for a special performance, including Jason Donovan, Linzi Hateley, Lee Mead, Preeya Kalidas, Joe McElderry and Danielle Hope.

Performances from nominated musicals will include the cast of Hamilton, John McCrea and the cast of Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, Sheila Atim and the cast of Girl From the North Country, Lesley Joseph and the cast of Young Frankenstein, Tracie Bennett from Follies and the company of 42nd Street.

For a full list of 2018 Olivier Award nominations, click here

