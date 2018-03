Katharine McPhee stepped out of the diner to chat about her Broadway debut in Waitress as the pie-slinging, tearful singing Jenna. She was joined by co-star and original cast member Drew Gehling as well as producer Barry Weissler. The veteran of Smash and American Idol joins the long-running show on April 10. Check out the photos below and grab your tickets to head back to Waitress.

Katharine McPhee and co-star Drew Gehling are a smoldering onstage couple