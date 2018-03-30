Western Musical Desperate Measures Will Head to New World Stages

Giddyup! After an extended run at the York Theatre Company last year, the new musical comedy Desperate Measures will ride on to off-Broadway's New World Stages beginning on May 30. With music by David Friedman, book and lyrics by Peter Kellogg and Bill Castellino at the helm, opening night is scheduled for June 13.



Inspired by Shakespeare's Measure for Measure, this madcap musical that tells the tale of Johnny Blood, a handsome young man whose life is in danger over a saloon brawl. Set in the early 1890's, Johnny must put his fate into the hands of a colorful cast of characters including a wily sheriff, an eccentric priest, a authoritarian governor, a saloon girl gone good and a nun out of the habit as they all struggle to decide Johnny's fate. Laws are broken and hearts are won as they try to find justice in a world that often doesn't seem just.



Lauren Molina led the cast of the York Theatre run, which also starred Emma Degerstedt, Gary Marachek, Conor Ryan, Peter Saide and Nick Wyman. Casting for the New World Stages production will be announced at a later date.



Desperate Measures features scenic design by Jim Morgan, costume design by Nicole Wee, lighting design by Paul Miller and sound design by Julian Evans. David Hancock Turner serves as musical director.