Loverly! Catch Me If You Can Pals Aaron Tveit & Norbert Leo Butz Reunite at My Fair Lady
Hot Shot
by Lindsey Sullivan • Mar 30, 2018
Aaron Tveit & Norbert Leo Butz

Life is great with two-time Tony winner Norbert Leo Butz back on the boards, and it's even better when his Broadway bestie Aaron Tveit pays him a visit. Butz is currently playing the role of Alfred P. Doolittle in the Bartlett Sher-helmed revival of My Fair Lady at Lincoln Center Theater. Tveit came to see his Catch Me If You Can co-star on March 29 and posted an adorable pic. Now all we can think about is having Tveit back on the Great White Way as well! Don't mind us—we'll be spending the weekend finding the perfect frame for this snapshot. How great are these two?

