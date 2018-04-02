Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Exclusive! Bryan Cranston & Constantine Maroulis Visit Come From Away
Hot Shot
by Broadway.com Staff • Apr 2, 2018
Constantine Maroulis & Bryan Cranston
(Photos: Emilio Madrid-Cuser)

Broadway favorite Constantine Maroulis and four-time Emmy winner Bryan Cranston stopped by Come From Away on March 30, and Broadway.com was in on the action to capture some exclusive photos. Cranston and Maroulis posed together and with cast members, including Jenn Colella, Chad Kimball and more, after an emotional performance. The Tony-nominated musical tells the true story of 7,000 stranded passengers on 9/11 and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. Check out the pics, and then catch the show at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre!

Jenn Colella, Caesar Samayoa, Constantine Maroulis and Chad Kimball are all smiles after a great performance.
Bryan Cranston and Constantine Maroulis kiss the fish with the cast of Come From Away.
Bryan Cranston embraces Tony nominee Jenn Colella.

Come From Away

When the world stopped, their stories moved us all.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Trending Now

  1. What Was It Like to Watch Jesus Christ Superstar Live! Live?
  2. Sunday Best! Jesus Christ Superstar Wins Easter Viewers
  3. Aladdin Tour Star Adam Jacobs on Saying Salaam to Magic Carpet Rides & More
  4. Waitress Tour Star Desi Oakley Is Broadway.com's Newest Vlogger
  5. Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert Headliner John Legend Reveals His Broadway Aspirations & More

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton Wicked The Lion King The Phantom of the Opera Frozen Dear Evan Hansen Aladdin Chicago The Book of Mormon School of Rock - The Musical Anastasia Waitress All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters
Exclusive Offers