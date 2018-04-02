Exclusive! Bryan Cranston & Constantine Maroulis Visit Come From Away

Broadway favorite Constantine Maroulis and four-time Emmy winner Bryan Cranston stopped by Come From Away on March 30, and Broadway.com was in on the action to capture some exclusive photos. Cranston and Maroulis posed together and with cast members, including Jenn Colella, Chad Kimball and more, after an emotional performance. The Tony-nominated musical tells the true story of 7,000 stranded passengers on 9/11 and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. Check out the pics, and then catch the show at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre!

Jenn Colella, Caesar Samayoa, Constantine Maroulis and Chad Kimball are all smiles after a great performance.

Bryan Cranston and Constantine Maroulis kiss the fish with the cast of Come From Away.