Stage Stars to Unite with Parkland Students for Benefit Concert From Broadway with Love

In response to the tragic shooting that took place at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on February 14, the Broadway community will unite with many of the school's world-changing students to perform From Broadway with Love: A Benefit Concert for Parkland, USA on April 16 at 7:00pm at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, FL. Net proceeds raised by the concert will be donated to the Marjory Stoneman Douglas Victims' Fund and Shine MSD—to benefit arts advocacy in the Parkland community.



From Broadway with Love will feature musical performances and special appearances from a variety of the biggest names of stage and screen, including Matthew Morrison (Finding Neverland), Christy Altomare (Anastasia), Telly Leung (Aladdin), Rachel Bloom (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend), Deborah Cox (The Bodyguard), Wayne Brady (Kinky Boots), Kirstin Maldonado (Kinky Boots), Noah Galvin (Dear Evan Hansen), Justin Guarini (In Transit), Vincent Rodriquez III (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend), Ephraim Sykes (Hamilton), Erich Bergen (Jersey Boys), Laura Bell Bundy (The Honeymooners), Jordan Donica (My Fair Lady), Donna Lynne Champlin (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend), Gabrielle Ruiz (If/Then), Etai Benson (The Band’s Visit), Carrie Manolakos (Mamma Mia!), George Salazar (The Lightning Thief), Bryan Fenkhart (Waitress), Charity Angel Dawson (Waitress), Jessica Vosk (Wicked), Brandon Shapiro and Jake Wildhorn. The performers will be accompanied by the South Florida Symphony.



A selection of the songs that will be performed were written by the Stoneman Douglas students in collaboration with New York theatrical composers including Joe Iconis, Bobby Cronin, Zoe Sarnak and Drew Gasparini, with additional songs written solely by the students. Additionally, there will be a special performance by Jaime Guttenberg's dance troupe in honor of her memory. Several Stoneman Douglas students will speak at the event, as well. The performance will be co-directed by Michael Unger and Kenny Howard with music direction by Michael J. Moritz Jr.



A fundraising page has been set up for the From Broadway with Love concert, which will be preserved on a CD and DVD to be released by Broadway Records.