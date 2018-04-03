Jenna Russell & More to Lead London Premiere of Tony-Winning Musical Fun Home

Olivier winner and Tony nominee Jenna Russell will take on the role of Helen Bechdel in the London debut production of the Tony-winning Best Musical Fun Home. Sam Gold will reprise his Tony-winning work as director of the musical, slated to play the Young Vic beginning on June 18, with an opening scheduled for June 27.



Jenna Russell earned an Olivier Award for her turn as Dot in Sunday in the Park with George, a performance she later reprised on Broadway to Tony-nominated effect. Russell's other London stage credits include Guys and Dolls, Les Misérables, Amy's View, Urinetown and Merrily We Roll Along.



Fun Home, based on Alison Bechdel’s 2006 graphic novel, explores the memories of Bechdel's uniquely complicated family at three different stages in her life. The musical features a Tony-winning book by Lisa Kron and a Tony-winning score by Jeanine Tesori (music) and Kron (lyrics).



The cast of the Young Vic production of Fun Home will also include Kaisa Hammarlund (Sweet Charity) as Alison, Eleanor Kane (Assassins) as Medium Alison, Zubin Varla (Poison) as Bruce, Cherrelle Skeete (The Seagull) as Joan and Ashley Samuels (Motown the Musical) as Roy, Mark and Jeremy. Casting for the roles of Small Alison, John and Christian will be announced at a later date.



Fun Home will feature the Broadway production's full creative team, including choreographer Danny Mefford, set and costume designer David Zinn, lighting designer Ben Stanton and sound designer Kai Harada. Fun Home will play the Young Vic for a limited engagement through September 1.