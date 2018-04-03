Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Jenna Russell & More to Lead London Premiere of Tony-Winning Musical Fun Home
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Apr 3, 2018
Jenna Russell
(Photo: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images)

Olivier winner and Tony nominee Jenna Russell will take on the role of Helen Bechdel in the London debut production of the Tony-winning Best Musical Fun Home. Sam Gold will reprise his Tony-winning work as director of the musical, slated to play the Young Vic beginning on June 18, with an opening scheduled for June 27.

Jenna Russell earned an Olivier Award for her turn as Dot in Sunday in the Park with George, a performance she later reprised on Broadway to Tony-nominated effect. Russell's other London stage credits include Guys and Dolls, Les Misérables, Amy's View, Urinetown and Merrily We Roll Along.

Fun Home, based on Alison Bechdel’s 2006 graphic novel, explores the memories of Bechdel's uniquely complicated family at three different stages in her life. The musical features a Tony-winning book by Lisa Kron and a Tony-winning score by Jeanine Tesori (music) and Kron (lyrics).

The cast of the Young Vic production of Fun Home will also include Kaisa Hammarlund (Sweet Charity) as Alison, Eleanor Kane (Assassins) as Medium Alison, Zubin Varla (Poison) as Bruce, Cherrelle Skeete (The Seagull) as Joan and Ashley Samuels (Motown the Musical) as Roy, Mark and Jeremy. Casting for the roles of Small Alison, John and Christian will be announced at a later date.

Fun Home will feature the Broadway production's full creative team, including choreographer Danny Mefford, set and costume designer David Zinn, lighting designer Ben Stanton and sound designer Kai Harada. Fun Home will play the Young Vic for a limited engagement through September 1.

View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child's Sam Clemmett on Finding His Way into Albus Potter & More
  2. The Fans Have Spoken! Your Top 10 Favorite Performances from NBC's Jesus Christ Superstar
  3. Stage Stars to Unite with Parkland Students for Benefit Concert From Broadway with Love
  4. What Was It Like to Watch Jesus Christ Superstar Live! Live?
  5. American Idol Winner David Cook Makes His Broadway Debut in Kinky Boots

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton Wicked The Lion King The Phantom of the Opera Frozen Dear Evan Hansen Aladdin Chicago The Book of Mormon School of Rock - The Musical Anastasia Waitress All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters
Exclusive Offers