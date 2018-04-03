Broadway BUZZ

Director Julie Taymor Receives the 2018 'Mr. Abbott' Award; See Photos from the Starry Ceremony
Hot Shot
by Lindsey Sullivan • Apr 3, 2018
Julie Taymor & Elliot Goldenthal
(Photos: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

Julie Taymor, the celebrated Lion King director, was honored by the Stage Directors and Choreographers Foundation (SDCF), the not-for-profit foundation of Stage Directors and Choreographers Society (SDC), with the 2018 "Mr. Abbott" Award on April 2 at Bohemian National Hall. The award, which Taymor garnered for outstanding artistry and creativity over the course of her career, is named for Tony-winning director, writer and producer George Abbott. The Lion King alum Alton Fitzgerald White, directors Rachel Chavkin and Kenny Leon were among the guests who stepped out to celebrate the honor. Peek the pics below!

The Lion King alum Alton Fitzgerald White
Tony-nominated director Rachel Chavkin
Tony-winning Children of a Lesser God director Kenny Leon
Julie Taymor and Elliot Goldenthal
