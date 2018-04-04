Ethan Dubin & the Cast of Bobbie Clearly Celebrate Opening Night at Roundabout Underground

Alex Lubischer's new work Bobbie Clearly opened on April 3 at Roundabout Underground's Black Box Theatre. The "comedy about a tragedy" centers on a murder in the middle of a cornfield in Milton, Nebraska as residents from the town share their stories about what happened two years later. Off-Broadway alum Ethan Dubin takes on the title role in the Will Davis-directed production. Lubischer, Dubin, Davis and the rest of the cast, including Marcus Ho, JD Taylor, Brian Quijada, Christopher Innvar, Gabriel Brown, Tyler Lea, Crystal Finn, Talene Monahan, Sasha Diamond and Constance Shulman, got all glammed up for the big night. Check out the photos, and then be sure to see the show!

