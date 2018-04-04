Broadway BUZZ

Marcus Ho, Ethan Dubin, Christopher Innvar, Brian Quijada, Gabriel Brown, Tyler Lea & JD Taylor
(Photos: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)
Ethan Dubin & the Cast of Bobbie Clearly Celebrate Opening Night at Roundabout Underground
Hot Shot
by Lindsey Sullivan • Apr 4, 2018

Alex Lubischer's new work Bobbie Clearly opened on April 3 at Roundabout Underground's Black Box Theatre. The "comedy about a tragedy" centers on a murder in the middle of a cornfield in Milton, Nebraska as residents from the town share their stories about what happened two years later. Off-Broadway alum Ethan Dubin takes on the title role in the Will Davis-directed production. Lubischer, Dubin, Davis and the rest of the cast, including Marcus Ho, JD Taylor, Brian Quijada, Christopher Innvar, Gabriel Brown, Tyler Lea, Crystal Finn, Talene Monahan, Sasha Diamond and Constance Shulman, got all glammed up for the big night. Check out the photos, and then be sure to see the show!

Bobbie Clearly's scribe Alex Lubischer and director Will Davis are all smiles on opening night.
Catch this incredible cast at Roundabout Underground's Black Box Theatre through May 6!

Bobbie Clearly

A cornfield. A gas station. A crime. Every small town has one.
