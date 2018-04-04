Michael Urie & Torch Song Earn 2018 Lortel Nominations; Billy Crudup, Ashley Park & More Honored

The Off-Broadway League has announced nominations in 19 categories for the 33rd Annual Lucille Lortel Awards, honoring outstanding achievement off-Broadway. Notable nominees include Second Stage's Broadway-bound production of Harvey Fierstein's Torch Song and that show's star, Michael Urie; Tony winner Billy Crudup, nominated for David Cale's solo play Harry Clarke; Olivier winner Lesli Margherita, honored for her comedic turn in Matthew Lombardo's Who's Holiday!; Quincy Tyler Bernstine, earning two nominations—for her performances in The Amateurs and As You Like It; and Suzan-Lori Parks, also receiving a pair of noms for the revivals of her plays F**king A and In the Blood. Mean Girls star Ashley Park earned a Lortel nomination for her turn in the immersive musical KPOP, which topped the Lortels tally with nine nominations.
As previously announced, the Lortels will also honor celebrated playwright Eve Ensler with the Lifetime Achievement Award while composer Michael Friedman will be posthumously inducted onto the famed Playwrights’ Sidewalk in front of the Lucille Lortel Theatre. WP Theater will be awarded by the Lortels as an institution for their outstanding body of work. The 2018 Lucille Lortel Awards ceremony, hosted by Laura Benanti and Jason Jones, will be held at NYU's Skirball Center on May 6 at 7:00pm. The full list of 2018 Lortel nominations can be found below.
Outstanding Play
Cost of Living: by Martyna Majok
Miles for Mary: by Marc Bovino, Joe Curnutte, Michael Dalto, Lila Neugebauer and Stephanie Wright Thompson
Pipeline: by Dominique Morisseau
School Girls; Or, the African Mean Girls Play: by Jocelyn Bioh
The Treasurer: by Max Posner
Outstanding Musical
Bella: An American Tall Tale: book, music and lyrics by Kirsten Childs
Desperate Measures: book and lyrics by Peter Kellogg, music by David Friedman
Hundred Days: by the Bengsons and Sarah Gancher
Jerry Springer — The Opera: music and lyrics by Richard Thomas, book and additional lyrics by Stewart Lee and Richard Thomas
KPOP: conceived by Woodshed Collective and Jason Kim, book by Jason Kim, music and lyrics by Helen Park and Max Vernon, immersive design by Woodshed Collective
Outstanding Revival
F**king A: by Suzan-Lori Parks
In the Blood: by Suzan-Lori Parks
Jesus Hopped the 'A' Train: by Stephen Adly Guirgis
The Government Inspector: adapted by Jeffrey Hatcher from Revizor by Nikolai Gogol
Torch Song: by Harvey Fierstein
Outstanding Solo Show
Harry Clarke: written by David Cale, performed by Billy Crudup
Who's Holiday!: written by Matthew Lombardo, performed by Lesli Margherita
Outstanding Director
Lileana Blain-Cruz, Pipeline
Michael Greif, The Low Road
Anne Kauffman, Mary Jane
Lila Neugebauer, Miles for Mary
Leigh Silverman, Harry Clarke
Outstanding Choreographer
Camille A. Brown, Bella: An American Tall Tale
Bill Castellino, Desperate Measures
Byron Easley, X: Or, Betty Shabazz v. The Nation
Sonya Tayeh, The Lucky Ones
Jennifer Weber, KPOP
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Play
Sean Carvajal, Jesus Hopped The ‘A’ Train
Peter Friedman, The Treasurer
Chukwudi Iwuji, The Low Road
Namir Smallwood, Pipeline
Michael Urie, Torch Song
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Play
Quincy Tyler Bernstine, The Amateurs
MaameYaa Boafo, School Girls; Or, the African Mean Girls Play
Carrie Coon, Mary Jane
Cristin Milioti, After the Blast
Karen Pittman, Pipeline
Outstanding Featured Actor in a Play
Marc Bovino, Miles for Mary
Edi Gathegi, Jesus Hopped the ‘A’ Train
Gregg Mozgala, Cost of Living
Paul Sparks, Edward Albee's At Home at the Zoo: Homelife and The Zoo Story
John Tufts, Pride and Prejudice
Outstanding Featured Actress in a Play
Vanessa Aspillaga, Amy and the Orphans
Quincy Tyler Bernstine, As You Like It
Liza Colón-Zayas, Mary Jane
Mirirai Sithole, School Girls; Or, the African Mean Girls Play
Katy Sullivan, Cost of Living
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Musical
Damon Daunno, The Lucky Ones
Steven Eng, Pacific Overtures
Terrence Mann, Jerry Springer — The Opera
Wade McCollum, Ernest Shackleton Loves Me
James Seol, KPOP
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Musical
Abigail Bengson, Hundred Days
Ashley D. Kelley, Bella: An American Tall Tale
Julia Knitel, A Letter to Harvey Milk
Lauren Molina, Desperate Measures
Ashley Park, KPOP
Outstanding Featured Actor in a Musical
Sean Patrick Doyle, Jerry Springer — The Opera
Brandon Gill, Bella: An American Tall Tale
Paolo Montalban, Bella: An American Tall Tale
Thom Sesma, Pacific Overtures
Jason Tam, KPOP
Outstanding Featured Actress in a Musical
Vanessa Kai, KPOP
Tiffany Mann, Jerry Springer – The Opera
Maryann Plunkett, The Lucky Ones
Myra Lucretia Taylor, The Lucky Ones
Adina Verson, The Lucky Ones
Outstanding Scenic Design
Gabriel Hainer Evansohn, KPOP
Anna Fleischle, Hangmen
Laura Jellinek, Mary Jane
Amy Rubin, Miles for Mary
Louisa Thompson, In the Blood
Outstanding Costume Design
Dede M. Ayite, Bella: An American Tall Tale
Dede M. Ayite, School Girls; Or, the African Mean Girls Play
Tricia Barsamian, KPOP
Tilly Grimes, The Government Inspector
Emily Rebholz, The Low Road
Outstanding Lighting Design
Alan C. Edwards, Harry Clarke
Bradley King, The Treasurer
Ben Stanton, The Low Road
Japhy Weideman, Mary Jane
Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew, KPOP
Outstanding Sound Design
Mikhail Fiksel, The Treasurer
Leah Gelpe, Mary Jane
Bray Poor, The Last Match
Bray Poor, Office Hour
Brandon Wolcott, After the Blast
Outstanding Projection Design
Lucy Mackinnon, After the Blast
Alexander V. Nichols, Ernest Shackleton Loves Me
Brad Peterson, The Stone Witch
Hannah Wasileski, Pipeline
Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew, Relevance
HONORARY AWARDS
Lifetime Achievement Award
Eve Ensler
Playwrights’ Sidewalk Inductee
Michael Friedman
Outstanding Body of Work
WP Theater
Shows with multiple nominations:
KPOP (9)
Bella: An American Tall Tale (6)
Mary Jane (6)
The Lucky Ones (5)
Pipeline (5)
Jerry Springer — The Opera (4)
The Low Road (4)
Miles for Mary (4)
School Girls; Or, the African Mean Girls Play (4)
The Treasurer (4)
After the Blast (3)
Cost of Living (3)
Desperate Measures (3)
Harry Clarke (3)
Jesus Hopped the "A" Train (3)
Ernest Shackleton Loves Me (2)
The Government Inspector (2)
Hundred Days (2)
In the Blood (2)
Pacific Overtures (2)
Torch Song (2)
