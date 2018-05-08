Broadway BUZZ

Children of a Lesser God Revival Announces Final Broadway Performance
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • May 8, 2018
Lauren Ridloff & Joshua Jackson in "Children of a Lesser God"
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)

The new Broadway production of Mark Medoff’s Tony-winning 1980 play Children of a Lesser God will play its final performance at Studio 54 on May 27. Kenny Leon directs the revival starring Joshua Jackson and 2018 Tony nominee Lauren Ridloff, which began previews on March 22 and officially opened on April 11. By closing, Children of a Lesser God will have played 23 previews and 54 regular performances.

Set at a school for the deaf, Children of a Lesser God centers on the connection between a teacher named James Leeds (Jackson) and Sarah Norman (Ridloff), a young woman he meets there. The cast also includes Anthony Edwards as Mr. Franklin, Kecia Lewis as Mrs. Norman, Julee Cerda as Edna Klein, Treshelle Edmond as Lydia and John McGinty as Orin Dennis.

Children of a Lesser God features set design by Tony winner Derek McLane, costume design by Dede Ayite and lighting design by Tony nominee Mike Baldassari. The revival is a transfer of Berkshire Theatre Group's 2017 summer production.

 

Children of a Lesser God

Kenny Leon directs the Broadway revival of Mark Medoff's drama.
