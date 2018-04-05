In the Heights Film Reverts Back to Lin-Manuel Miranda & Quiara Alegría Hudes Amid Weinstein Bankruptcy

The long-gestating film adaptation of 2008 Tony-winning musical In the Heights has been freed from the recently bankrupt Weinstein Company, reports Deadline. The property has been returned to the musical's creators, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Quiara Alegría Hudes, who months back made clear their desire to cut ties with the production company following reports of sexual misconduct by film producer Harvey Weinstein.



The movie version of In the Heights was able to bypass Weinstein Company's bankruptcy because the film had yet to begin production by the end of 2017. The movie musical will now be shopped around to other studios. The film features Miranda's Tony-winning score and a screenplay by Tony-nominated book writer Hudes. Jon M. Chu is the film's director.



In the Heights follows a Washington Heights bodega owner named Usnavi (played on Broadway by Miranda) and the trials and celebrations of the neighborhood of friends who surround him. The musical opened on Broadway in 2008, taking home additional Tony Awards for Alex Lacamoire and Bill Sherman's orchestrations, Andy Blankenbuehler's choreography and the top prize of Best Musical. In the Heights was also a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for Drama.