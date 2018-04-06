Glowin! Crowin! Goin' Strong! Say 'Hello' to Dolly!'s Dancers

Michael Hartung, Ryan Worsing, Hayley Podschun, Collin Baja, Giovanni Bonaventura, Richard Riaz Yoder, Amanda LaMotte, Julian DeGuzman, Max Clayton, Darius Crenshaw & Leslie Donna Flesner

The Tony-winning revival of Hello, Dolly! is classic Broadway at its very best. A string of unforgettable numbers, stunning sets, vibrant costumes and an incredible performance from stage legend Bernadette Peters bring audiences to their feet (often, mid-number) at the Shubert Theatre. In addition, whether they're spinning dinner plates with ease in "The Waiters' Galop" or twirling in rainbow bright Sunday clothes, Hello, Dolly!'s incredible ensemble truly makes every moment of the show absolutely unforgettable. Photographer Matthew Murphy snapped super glam photos of them at the United Palace of Cultural Arts. Peek the gorgeous pics, and get to know the dancers making Hello, Dolly! happen eight times a week. (Psst—they geek out about Bernadette just as much as we do.)

Darius Crenshaw, Julian DeGuzman, Richard Riaz Yoder, Collin Baja & Hayley Podschun

DARIUS CRENSHAW

Who inspired you to be a performer? "My mother. She came to all of my performances growing up, and she was my biggest cheerleader."

First musical theater obsession? "Little Shop of Horrors. I saw the tour in my home town of Cincinnati and fell in love with it."

What do you love most about Dolly!? "The camaraderie between the men of the company. Our dressing room is always full of gut-busting laughs."



JULIAN DEGUZMAN

Describe your perfect Sunday clothes. "Sweats, a hoodie and a SF Giants baseball cap"

Favorite moment of your night in Dolly!? "When Bernadette places her hand on my shoulder. I geek out every time."

Advice for aspiring performers. "If you’re an actor of color, be prepared to work harder than everyone else in the room. You have a perspective and a lens to offer that should be seen and heard. "



RICHARD RIAZ YODER

Dream Dolly Levi-levels-of-indulgent meal? "Pizza, ginger ale, wings, mozzarella sticks, beer, baked lasagna, gnocchi, wine, a side salad...maybe, mac and cheese, fried chicken, milkshake, Oreos, pancakes, bacon, bacon, bacon and pepper jack cheese."

Describe your perfect Sunday clothes. "A pair of nicely fitted booty shorts and a Wakanda t-shirt if I am going to the beach. If I have to dress up, I love a three-piece suit."

Favorite moment of your night in Dolly!? "Dancing with Jessica Lee Goldyn in the polka. She is a spitfire and so funny. We laugh the entire time."



COLLIN BAJA

Dream role? "Tyler Durden, Brad Pitt's character in Fight Club."

First time onstage? "Third grade talent show. My sister and I had a dance routine together, and it started with us both doing cartwheels. Well, she farted during her cartwheel and got so embarrassed she ran off stage! I was left to do the rest of the number as a solo."

Favorite moment of your night in Dolly!? "Starting every show with a set of pushups and planks with my friend K.B. and Bernadette herself. Bernadette puts us to shame!"



HAYLEY PODSCHUN

First time onstage? "The first show I ever did was actually Hello, Dolly!. It was a community theatre production, and I knew every line, lyric and where everyone was supposed to be. I could not have been more excited."

What do you love most about Dolly!? "I love that I get to come to work every day and be with my best friends. I love the girls' dressing room. It’s filled with the most supportive, talented, funny and loving women."

Describe your perfect Sunday clothes. "A onesie with mimosa in hand!"

Amanda LaMotte

AMANDA LAMOTTE

First musical theater obsession? "Into the Woods—cue the subsequent idolization of Bernadette Peters. I remember playing the album over and over trying to memorize every word. "

What do you love most about Dolly!? "This cast is the most amazing group of people. I’ve never worked with a more supportive family of individuals before. I’m constantly in awe of the talent and experience of everyone here and feel so lucky to share a stage with every single person."

Describe your perfect Sunday clothes. "Flirty and feminine and fit me perfectly! Being petite, it’s hard for me to find clothing that fits well!"

Melanie Moore & Will Burton

MELANIE MOORE

First musical theater obsession? "Aida."

How does a Dolly! performer unwind after a show? "One of the amazing things about this company is that we really love spending time together. So, post show, you can often find us having a drink. Drinks, snacks and lots of laughter. "

Advice for aspiring performers. "Learn to love and foster the things that make you different!"

WILL BURTON

Who inspired you to become a performer? "My INCREDIBLE teachers and mentors in high school and college. They identified potential in a goofy round kid with a soprano voice and managed to put him on a path that led to NYC and Broadway. Not only were they masters of their individual crafts and incredible at translating that to students, but they helped me navigate the path from boy to man. Great teachers can change the world. Mine certainly did."

First time onstage? "I played Hugo Peabody in Bye Bye Birdie in middle school. "

Dream role? "A role written for me in a show with a score by David Yazbek."

Taeler Cyrus

TAELER CYRUS

Dream role? "The Girl in the Yellow Dress from Contact."

Describe your perfect Sunday clothes. "I'm from LA, so I love a flowy sundress, strappy sandals and cute pair of sunglasses."

How does a Dolly! performer unwind post-show? "A glass of wine and a bowl of popcorn."

In foreground: Leslie Donna Flesner & Richard Riaz Yoder; Also featuring Julian DeGuzman, Giovanni Bonaventura, Hayley Podschun & Collin Baja

LESLIE DONNA FLESNER

Who inspired you to be a performer? "The women in classic movie musicals. I grew up watching Judy Garland, Doris Day, Shirley Jones, Ginger Rogers, Leslie Caron, Vera Ellen and so so many others."

Dream role? "Roxie Hart in Chicago."

First musical theater obsession? "The recording of the original company of 42nd Street. I learned about the show in middle school and became completely obsessed with it. I wanted to be Peggy Sawyer more than anything."

Sarah Meahl & Jessica Lee Goldyn

SARAH MEAHL

First musical theater obsession. "I was OBSESSED with Cats when I was 8. I saw it in the West End, then begged my parents for the DVD. I would watch it every day before dance class and mirror the choreography."

Favorite moment of your night in Dolly!? "There’s a moment onstage where we are all in a freeze, and I have to look directly into Jessica Lee Goldyn's eyes, and I’ve yet to look at her without giggling."

Dream Dolly Levi-levels-of-indulgent meal? "My perfect meal is a spicy tuna roll, spicy crunchy salmon roll, avocado roll and Naruto roll with a side salad and a NAP."

JESSICA LEE GOLDYN

Describe your perfect Sunday clothes. "A backless summer dress and some sneakers."

First musical theater obsession. "Ragtime. When I saw the show my Mom almost had to escort me out of the theatre in the middle of Act I because it moved me so much that I couldn't stop crying."

Advice for aspiring performers. "Trust your inner voice. Believe in yourself fiercely. Go for it with all your heart. Be kind to everyone you meet."

In foreground: Giovanni Bonaventura; Also featuring Leslie Donna Flesner, Richard Riaz Yoder, Julian DeGuzman, Collin Baja, Hayley Podschun & Darius Crenshaw

GIOVANNI BONAVENTURA

First musical theater obsession. "The Barbra Streisand movie of Hello, Dolly!. I remember every weekend for six months going to Hollywood Video and renting that movie. My dad would always ask if I’d like to rent something different, but no, I always went back to Dolly!. I was obsessed with the beautiful costumes, the insane choreography and of course, Barbra’s voice!"

Max Clayton, Giuseppe Bausilio, Ryan Worsing & Michael Hartung

MAX CLAYTON

Who inspired you to be a performer? "My sister Missy Clayton is definitely my biggest inspiration. She’s an absolutely incredible dancer. My cousin Lindsey Clayton was also an incredible performer and did numerous national tours while I was growing up. She held a Clayton family talent show at our beach house every summer and always cut me during the audition process. We joke that she’s the one that lit a fire under my butt and taught me about the harsh reality of this business."

Dream Dolly Levi-levels-of-indulgent meal? "Easy. An entire 32oz Tomahawk Steak with an extra large side of garlic mashed potatoes, rice, corn on the cob, three dinner rolls and a pint of Half Baked Ben & Jerry’s straight from the carton."

Favorite moment of your time in Dolly!? "The most memorable moment of this process for me is from Bernadette’s opening night. After the show, they literally shut down 44th Street and rolled a red carpet across the street as the Queen of Broadway made her entrance to the after party. I love her so much."

GIUSEPPE BAUSILIO

Who inspired you to be a performer? "My family! Both of my parents were professional ballet dancers, and they’ve been my teachers ever since I can remember. And my brother is a principal dancer with the prestigious Paris Opera Ballet. How much more inspired can you get?!"

Dream role? "My Dream-role would be one that I originate. I’d love to write, direct and produce my own shows, movies and TV shows."

Advice for aspiring performers? "Pick where you want to go, don’t look right, don’t look left, just keep moving towards your goal! And once you’ve reached that goal, pick an even bigger goal! There’s always more to achieve."

RYAN WORSING

First time onstage? "My first grade production of The Three Piggy Opera. That’s how they hooked me."

Favorite moment of your night in Dolly!? "I look forward to 'Before the Parade Passes By' every night. Simple, effective movement to beautiful music, and it’s one of the only times most of the company is onstage together. I never tire of it."

How does a Dolly! performer unwind post-show? "It always includes a shower and a meal. Act II is a non-stop, sweaty marathon for the gentlemen ,so first comes a good shower, and then I eat. Usually tacos."

MICHAEL HARTUNG

First time onstage? "My Mickie Mouse dance at my first dance recital when I was 3 years old. I lost my bow tie. My mother was very bothered."

How does a Dolly! performer unwind post-show? "A bourbon (or two...or three...) in the dressing room with company members (if its not Thursday RuPaul’s Drag Race night with the boys). Or if I need some at home time, Shark Tank with my boy, Jason."

What I love most about Dolly!? "The incredible people I have been privileged to work with. This company makes me a better performer and a better human being."



Photos: Matthew Murphy | Styling: David Withrow | Hair & Makeup: Alex Michaels and Makayla Benedict | Assistant: Evan Zimmerman | Producer: Caitlin McNaney | Post-Production: Peter James Zielinski | Shot at the United Palace of Cultural Arts