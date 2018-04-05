Odds & Ends: Watch Harry Connick Jr. in First Video Footage of The Sting & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you may have missed today.



Watch Harry Connick Jr. in First Video Footage of The Sting

Harry Connick Jr. is back onstage, singing and dancing up a storm in the new stage musical adaptation of the 1973 film The Sting at New Jersey's Paper Mill Playhouse. Featuring a book by Tony winner Bob Martin (The Drowsy Chaperone) and a score by Tony nominee Connick and Urinetown Tony winners Mark Hollmann and Greg Kotis, The Sting follows a pair of con men—small town grafter Johnny Hooker (J. Harrison Ghee) and big-time hustler Henry Gondorff (Connick)—who plot to bring down the city's most corrupt racketeer. Paper Mill has just released footage from the new tuner, also featuring cast members Kate Shindle, Janet Dacal and Tom Hewitt. Give a watch below, and don't miss the chance to see The Sting in person through April 29.







Wesley Taylor & Alex Wyse's Webseries Indoor Boys Wins Indie Series Award

Indoor Boys, the beloved webseries created by SpongeBob SquarePants star Wesley Taylor and Spring Awakening alum Alex Wyse, has been honored with an Indie Series Award for Wyse's performance! Written by and starring Taylor and Wyse, Indoor Boys follows two homebody roommates in L.A. as they try to figure out the boundaries of their no-boundaries friendship. Don't miss the chance to experience Indoor Boys for yourself here.



Vanya and Sonia Star Kristine Nielsen to Lead Christopher Durang's Newest Comedy

Kristine Nielsen, the Broadway veteran who earned a Tony nom for her turn in Christopher Durang's Tony-winning play Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike, is among the cast of the Durang's world premiere work Turning Off the Morning News, slated to debut with Princeton, New Jersey's McCarter Theatre this spring. Emily Mann will direct the play, scheduled to begin performance on May 4 with an opening set for May 12. In Turning Off the Morning News, things are good for suburbanites Cliff and Salena; their neighbors across the street, however, are peculiar at best—and at worst, stark-raving mad. Nielsen will take on the role of Polly, alongside Jenn Harris (Cruel Intentions the Musical) as Rosalind, John Pankow (Mad About You) as Jimmy, Robert Sella (Sylvia) as Cliff, Rachel Nicks (Skeleton Crew) as Salena and newcomer Nicholas Podany as Timmy. Turning Off the Morning News will play a limited engagement through June 3.



Max Chernin, Dan DeLuca & More Will Sing One Direction at Feinstein’s/54 Below

A talented group of stage stars have been announced to sing the music of hit music makers One Direction in concert at Feinstein's/54 Below. Max Chernin (Bright Star) and Dan DeLuca (Newsies) will lead a company of stars for 54 Sings One Direction, set to take place on May 11 at 9:30pm. The cast will also include PJ Adzima (The Book of Mormon), Joshua Burrage (Newsies), Morgan Keene (Newsies), Katie LaMark (Rent), Jillian Mueller (Pretty Woman: The Musical), Jennafer Newberry (Freaky Friday), Larry Owens (Gigantic), Alex Prakken (Newsies), Michael Ryan (Newsies) and Laurie Veldheer (Into the Woods). One Direction produced infectious hit songs including “What Makes You Beautiful,” “One Thing,” “Story of My Life,” “Drag Me Down,” “Little Things” and more. 54 Sings One Direction will be music directed by Ben Caplan and produced by Jen Sandler.