Heath Saunders, Ryan Shaw & Jo Lampert to Lead Jesus Christ Superstar at Chicago's Lyric Opera

A trio of New York stage stars has been announced to lead a highly anticipated Chicago mounting of Jesus Christ Superstar. The transfer of the Olivier-winning production from London's Regent's Park Open Air Theatre will play Lyric Opera of Chicago from April 27 through May 20. The mounting, directed by Timothy Sheader with choreography by Drew McOnie, precedes a recently announced 2019 North American tour.



Leading the cast of Lyric Opera's Jesus Christ Superstar is Heath Saunders (who appeared in the ensemble of NBC's hit Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert) in the title role. He will be joined by Ryan Shaw (Motown the Musical) as Judas and Lucille Lortel Award nominee Jo Lampert (Joan of Arc: Into the Fire) as Mary Magdalene. The cast will also include Postmodern Jukebox performers Michael Cunio as Pilate and Mykal Kilgore as Simon Zealotes, Diane Coffee frontman Shaun Fleming as King Herod, Cavin Cornwall (who reprises his Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre performance) as Caiaphas, Joseph Anthony Byrd as Annas and Andrew Mueller as Peter.



The company will also feature Candace Edwards, Keirsten Hodgens, Sandyredd, Eric A. Lewis, Drew King, Antwayn Hopper, Ashley Andrews, Caleb Baze, Isaiah Tyrelle Boyd, Hoss Brock, Darilyn Burtley, Matthew Carroll, Jerusha Cavazos, William M. Combs, Richard Crandle, Matt Deitchman, Janet Marie Farr, Joseph Fosselman, Brad Giovanine, Scott Gryder, Haley Hannah, Angel Lozada, Adam Michaels, Gabriel Mudd, Kenneth Nichols, Jennifer Noble, James Odom, Kristen Paulicelli, Christina Pecce, Thomas Lewis Potter, David Robbins, Jaquez Andrew Sims, Mais Surace, Clay Thomson, Corinne Wallace-Crane, Ron Watkins, Sherry Watkins, Jonah D Winston and Michelle Wrighte.



Casting for the forthcoming North American tour of Jesus Christ Superstar will be announced at a later date.